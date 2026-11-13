Nate Bargatze’s made a world-wide name for himself with his clean comedy routine, but the middle Tennessee native turned some dirt at his old stomping grounds.

Donelson Christian Academy broke ground Friday on the Bargatze Indoor Practice Facility. The 36,000 square foot training center will bear his name, as the main benefactor, and 1997 DCA graduate.

The facility will include a turf field, locker rooms, hitting space for baseball and softball, golf simulator and a weight room. Despite contributing $1.5 million towards the project, Bargatze joked, he probably would never have used it as student.

“I'm excited to have this new athletic facility - one that I probably would have been cut from - all four years. Yeah, I was cut in the little gym over there… but they can't cut me now - they have to let me play!”

The $7 million dollar facility includes all the bells and whistles to grow the school’s athletic programs, but Athletic Director, Dennis Goodwin, stressed it’s for all students.

“We have talked about and dreamed about this for over 30 years. This will not just be an athletic facility, but one that will touch every student that walks through our doors. A space not just for athletes, but the marching band, cheerleaders, PE classes, preschool to run off some steam, and special events.”

With two facilities now bearing his name, Bargatze turned introspective about his rise to fame with DCA’s student body listening on.

“It's truly a blessing. I don't think anybody here, me included, would think we would be here doing this today when I graduated with the grades I graduated with. But we are. God has a plan. I didn't know, I'm just going with it and doing what is being asked if me, and it's definitely about giving stuff back.”

Donelson Christian Academy hopes to open the Bargatze Indoor Practice Facility in August 2027.