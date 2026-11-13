You've heard about Democratic gains nationally, but what about in the Tennessee state legislature?

Democrats flipped six Republican seats in the Tennessee House of Representatives, marking the first time they've won multiple races since the 1990s.

It's far from what happened in Texas, where the entire state House flipped to Democratic control.

In Tennessee, Republicans still hold a supermajority.

Even so, Democrats are touting upset wins in what used to be Republican districts.

One of those winners is 31-year-old Allie Phillips, who told Clarksville voters that she and her family are struggling like everyone else.

"I'm a mom of two. I work full time, and I know how hard it is just to get by," Phillips said in a campaign video on her website.

Phillips is one of six Democrats to beat a Republican incumbent in the state House of Representatives.

She said her message resonated even with lifelong Republican voters.

"I had a gentleman come over to me, tell me that he and his wife are staunch Republicans, never voted for a Democrat before in their lives, but they just went in there and voted for me because they are sick and tired of what their party is doing," Phillips said.

Phillips ran and lost two years ago.

She got into politics after being denied an abortion in Tennessee.

Doctors told her that her child would not survive until birth but could not perform an abortion.

"That experience is the most traumatizing experience I've ever had," Phillips said.

She flew to New York, only to find out her daughter was already dead.

"I underwent an emergency abortion while I was there, completely alone, without my husband, without doctors that I knew," Phillips said.

That was her top issue two years ago.

Concerned about being seen as a one-issue candidate, she broadened her message and won this time.

Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons was thrilled with Democrats flipping six seats.

The party now holds 30 of 99 seats in the state House.

But Democrats in Tennessee remain a super-minority, nowhere near controlling the chamber like in Texas or other states.

"The Democratic Party is a big tent, and we go from one end of the spectrum to the other. But what democrats need to do is represent their district," Clemmons said.

When asked whether that was underperforming in a year with a national "blue tsunami," Clemmons disagreed.

"No, absolutely not. I mean, you look at states like Georgia that flipped, Texas that flipped, Virginia last year. These are states that have at least $50 million budgets," Clemmons said.

Clemmons said Tennessee had no national money and flipped six seats with less than $1 million.

He said he'll be pushing for national money next election.

You can see my entire unedited interviews with Phillips and Clemmons on Inside Politics.

Inside Politics is also a podcast. Just search Inside Politics Nashville wherever you get your podcasts and start listening.