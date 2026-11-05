Tree full of bees falls next to Nashville school

A tree full of bees came down in a storm right next to a Metro school.

That could be a problem, as angry bees could pose a threat to students and anyone else nearby.

So, Metro called this reporter — me, Nick Beres — for help.

Yes, I'm a beekeeper.

Bees often build hives in the hollows of old, dead trees, and that was the case here at the Nashville School of Art.

This tree recently came down in a storm.

Then Kevin Skinner and his crew, Charles Glenn and Tyler Eaves, with Metro Schools went to clean up the mess ... and they encountered a stinging surprise.

"We discovered we had a honey bee nest in the tree.

"Kids are here on property — they get over here and swarm, they could get stung ... we were in a pickle, and we called Mr. Nick," said Skinner.

Sure enough ... looking into the hollow, you could see some comb ... and there are likely thousands of bees up in the trunk.

So, we came up with a plan.

Wait for a rainy, cooler day so the bees all stay in the hive ... and then move the entire trunk to a new location.

"We are taking it to Maplewood High School and will tuck it in behind a wooded area," said Skinner.

But to do that, I needed to seal the bees in. So, donning my bee suit, I used plastic wrap to cover the hole in the tree.

Then it was a matter of moving the heavy chunk of honey- and bee-laden wood over into a truck for the trip across town to Maplewood.

We made it, and once there, placed the trunk back up in the woods ... removing the plastic wrap ... and done! Those bees are saved and have a new place to live.

This is a credit to Metro Schools for taking the steps needed not to harm the bees and to move them to a new location.

They are an invaluable natural resource.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.