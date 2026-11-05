Nashville confirms second measles case, warns of exposure at 7 locations

Nashville health officials have confirmed the city's second measles case of the year, and they're warning people who visited several locations across Middle Tennessee that they may have been exposed.

The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) said the person was not vaccinated against measles and had a history of international travel.

While officials say the case currently poses no threat to the public, they confirmed the person visited several public places while infectious over the past week.

Where could people have been exposed?

Health officials identified seven locations where people may have been exposed to measles:



Oct. 30 and Nov. 2: New Approach Jewelry School, 8242 Malachi Lane, Arrington

Oct. 31, 11 p.m. to Nov. 1, 2:30 a.m.: Westin Hotel Nashville L27 Halloween Party, 807 Clark Place, Nashville

Nov. 1, 1 to 5 p.m.: Sprouts Grocery Store, 5821 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Nov. 1, 2 to 5 p.m.: Subway, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Nov. 1, 4 to 7 p.m.: Remedy Lash and Co., 7024 Church Street E., Brentwood

Nov. 2, 3 to 6 p.m.: The Joint Chiropractic, 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 111, Brentwood

Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: CareNow Urgent Care, 5304 Cane Ridge Road, Antioch

What symptoms should you watch for?

If you were at any of these locations during the listed times, health officials encourage you to watch for symptoms, including:



Rash

Fever

Cough

Red, watery eyes

Anyone concerned about a possible infection should contact their health care provider for guidance.

Where can you get vaccinated?

The health department is encouraging anyone who hasn't been vaccinated against measles to talk with their doctor about getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

According to the CDC, two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

MPHD offers the vaccine at its preventive health clinics Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted as availability allows until 2:30 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment at:



East Nashville Public Health Center: 1015 East Trinity Lane, 615-862-7916

Lentz Public Health Center: 2500 Charlotte Avenue, 615-340-5607

Woodbine Public Health Center: 224 Oriel Avenue, 615-862-7940

The department said more than 4,800 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide this year.

For more information, visit Nashville.gov/measles.