Tennessee woman fights car warranty company over refund

Shortly after buying her 2012 Chevy Equinox, Tina Kirk was on the phone with RPM Warranty to purchase an extended warranty. She had paid cash for her car and wanted to protect her investment.

“He was just a really good salesman ... and said, ‘Buy it today, you can get it for $1,600,’” Kirk said.

RPM Warranty quoted her $1,633 for five years or 100,000 miles of coverage with no deductible.

"Pay 100%, 24 hours of roadside assistance, all kinds of stuff. I said, well, you can't beat that," Kirk said.

But when her fuel pump went out approximately a month later, Kirk says she ended up on the losing end. She says RPM Warranty refused to cover the full $955 repair bill — or a second similar quote she provided. And she says when she pushed back, she was dismissed.

“He said — well, he was really rude and smart — ‘We’re not paid to keep their lights on. You have to pay whatever they charge,’” Kirk said. “[$347.05] was what they were willing to pay.”

Kirk canceled her coverage when her warranty didn't cover the full cost, and she was forced to borrow money to pay for the repair. More than a year later, she says she is still waiting for her refund.

Kirk's experience is not unique. According to data from the Tennessee Attorney General, warranty disagreements and repair delays generated more complaints in 2025 than issues involving health services, used car sales, and even landlord-tenant disputes. The office received 617 complaints in the motor vehicle warranty and repair category.

"I don't know that they're even legitimate. You call, they answer, but then they want to put you through to this department or that department and nobody answers," Kirk said.

NewsChannel 5 helped Kirk file a complaint with the Tennessee Attorney General's office about her experience. One complaint may not change much on its own, but if others report similar problems, it could give the state reason to investigate.

"I need my money. They didn't provide the service they were supposed to, so they should reimburse my money," Kirk said. "That's a lot of money to me. A lot of money to me."

NewsChannel 5 reached out to RPM Warranty for comment. When I told RPM about the story, the company said it was missing paperwork and would issue her a prorated refund once they get what they need.

Before you buy an extended car warranty

It's a good rule of thumb to do your research and read reviews before signing any contracts.

In the complaints filed with the Attorney General's office about vehicle warranty companies, some issues come up again and again. Common complaints include the company failed to return phone calls, approved only part of a repair, dismissed the opinions of mechanics, failed to provide rental cars, accused owners of misusing their vehicles, and didn't issue promised refunds.

Meanwhile, unlike car insurance, an extended warranty isn't something you're required to have. So before spending money on one, think about whether you'd be better off setting that money aside for repairs yourself.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.