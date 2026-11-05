Free Alzheimer's and caregiving conference comes to Nashville

Dealing with a loved one who has Alzheimer's can be hard to navigate, and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is bringing resources right here to Nashville.

The organization will host a free Alzheimer's & Caregiving Educational Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the Southwestern Conference Center, located at 2451 Atrium Way in Nashville.

The free conference, part of AFA's National Educating Across America Tour, is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer's disease, brain health, and caregiving.

The event will feature many educational speakers and resources, including featured speaker Lee Ann Hyatt, from We Remember You.

Country music star Jason Aldean will also make an appearance. Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have both been impacted by dementia. Jason's uncle passed away after a battle with Lewy body dementia, and Brittany's father, Donald Kerr, has been living with Lewy body dementia since 2022. The couple will share their personal story, offer tips, and remind families that they are not alone.

Those interested can register by visiting www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advance registration is highly recommended.

Want to know what resources could help you or a loved one facing an Alzheimer's or dementia diagnosis? Watch my full interview to hear directly from one of the speakers — and reach out to me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your own caregiving story or let me know what questions you'd like answered next.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.