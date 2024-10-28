Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsChannel 5 WTVF

    MNPD search for suspect involved in deadly shooting on Apache Trail

    By Amelia Young,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gtMN_0wPAg8dR00

    Metro police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting in Antioch that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

    It happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m in an apartment on Apache Trail.

    When police got to the scene they found the woman with a shot in the chest. She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center... where she died.

    Authorities said they have strong leads in the case, but are looking for more information,

    If you know anything, call police, and you could get a cash reward.

    Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png

    Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

    Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png

    Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png

    Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

    Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

    Road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

    We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.

    -Lelan Statom

    Related Search

    Deadly shootingCrime investigationViolent crimePublic safetyLelan StatomHalloween decorations

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    John Forster
    2d ago
    Nashville is off the hook
    tommy9
    2d ago
    Any descriptions of the suspect?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Teenager on probation for homicide arrested after violent carjacking
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF8 days ago
    Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of young mother
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Celebrating Amy: Our Hero
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF9 days ago
    Consumer Reports warns parents of product that's been linked to many injuries
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF8 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cross the Divide takes wounded veterans on hunts to heal them spiritually
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF6 days ago
    Setting up a home office? Consumer Reports experts are here to help!
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Couple sues Green Hills jewelry store after family heirloom ring is stolen
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF5 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy