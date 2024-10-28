Open in App
    Murfreesboro veteran hoping to raise money to buy wheelchair-accessible van

    By Robb Coles,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBIh1_0wPA49Kr00

    A trip to the supermarket or a doctor's appointment, it's an ordinary task for many people.

    However, for folks with limited mobility, getting from point A to point B can be a struggle. For Bobby Beard life hasn't always been as still as it is now.

    "I was a cook in the Air Force for four years," Beard said.

    Beard followed up serving our country, by serving up food in middle Tennessee.

    "I cooked for about 30 years...Nascar Cafe, I worked at the University Club of Vanderbilt." Beard said.

    Six years ago, a stroke left him paralyzed on one side and confined to a wheelchair.

    Since then he's been in a nursing home, and now a single-family home-style residential facility.

    He's keeping up his spirits, and there are still many places he'd like to go.

    "I decided I wasn't gonna let it get me down," Beard said.

    His wheelchair won't fit in his caregiver's car, so he relies on a van service that requires booking days in advance.

    According to Beard, even after booking early, the ride can end up getting canceled.

    "I had an appointment I missed last week because a ride didn't show up, I have an appointment this week that's very important. I got a procedure Thursday for my heart," Beard said.

    Beard dreams of one day having a van of his own.

    His caregiver, Susan Allen would be able to drive him to life-saving appointments and life-nourishing trips many consider mundane.

    "He said I haven't been in the supermarket forever," Beard said.

    With the lift for his chair and brackets to hold him in, it's an expensive aspiration.

    "It's maybe $20,000, $15,000-$20,000 for a used one," Beard said.

    But it's a wish that the veteran is holding onto.

    "I know the good lord has more in store for me," Beard said.

    If you'd like to get in touch with Bobby Beard, you can click here, or email him at BobbyBeard470@gmail.com.

    Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

    Road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

    We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.

    -Lelan Statom

