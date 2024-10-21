28-year-old man identified after weekend Gallatin Pike shooting

Happening over the weekend, a man was killed outside of a car business on Gallatin Pike in Madison. It happened Saturday night just before 10.

The motive is under investigation that led to a 28-year-old man being shot and killed. Police identified the victim as Edin Delacruz-Reyes.

Metro Police said a small group of men had gathered in the parking lot behind the business when they started arguing, and shots were fired. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. The 28-year-old was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police are still looking for the people involved, so if you know anything, give them a call.

