    28-year-old man identified after weekend Gallatin Pike shooting

    By Amelia Young,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykNgY_0wFOp8JQ00

    Happening over the weekend, a man was killed outside of a car business on Gallatin Pike in Madison. It happened Saturday night just before 10.

    The motive is under investigation that led to a 28-year-old man being shot and killed. Police identified the victim as Edin Delacruz-Reyes.

    Metro Police said a small group of men had gathered in the parking lot behind the business when they started arguing, and shots were fired. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. The 28-year-old was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

    Police are still looking for the people involved, so if you know anything, give them a call.

    As Channel 5 turns 70, we remember 1960s RnB showcase Night Train

    For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.

    -Lelan Statom

