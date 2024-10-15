Open in App
    MNPD arrest remaining suspects in weekend shooting on Jefferson Street

    By Amelia Young,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XdjL_0w7IZ53600

    Metro Police arrested two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting on Jefferson Street. The pair had been hiding out since Saturday.

    They were found in a short term rental just one street away from where the shooting happened. Nine people are still recovering from gunshot wounds, three of those victims are children.

    Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown, both 24, were the final two suspects Metro Police had been looking for. In total for this shooting, there were five men involved in the gunfire. One ended up being fatally shot, two others are still recovering after sustaining injuries.

    One of the men arrested, Davis, had this gun on him when he was arrested. He was convicted of robbery, felony gun possession and felony drug possession charges in April.

    Authorities are attributing the violence to a shoot-out between several suspected gang members happening along Jefferson Street near 27th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

    Chief Drake said in a statement, "The shooters had no regard for human life and put a crowd of innocent persons, including children, in extreme danger. The entire criminal justice system must treat violent gun crime with the seriousness it demands with resulting incarceration for those convicted."

    Police are still working to figure out an exact motive.

    As Channel 5 turns 70, we remember 1960s RnB showcase Night Train

    For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.

    -Lelan Statom

