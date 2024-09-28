President Biden approved emergency declaration for Tennessee

President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance by issuing an emergency declaration in Tennessee.

With Tropical Storm Helene's impact causing significant flooding and other issues across the state, the declaration will allow for more money and resources to help with the aftermath.

It also authorizes FEMA to coordinate the relief efforts in the community and keep everyone safe from further catastrophe as best as possible.

Specific counties mentioned include Cocke, Hawkins and Washington, along with Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png

Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Middle Tennessee schools score 2024 National Blue Ribbon for academic excellence

There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!

-Lelan Statom