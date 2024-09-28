Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsChannel 5 WTVF

    President Biden approved emergency declaration for Tennessee

    By Hannah Urban,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJBaS_0vn5lNAN00

    President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance by issuing an emergency declaration in Tennessee.

    With Tropical Storm Helene's impact causing significant flooding and other issues across the state, the declaration will allow for more money and resources to help with the aftermath.

    It also authorizes FEMA to coordinate the relief efforts in the community and keep everyone safe from further catastrophe as best as possible.

    Specific counties mentioned include Cocke, Hawkins and Washington, along with Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

    Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png

    Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

    Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png

    Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png

    Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

    Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

    Middle Tennessee schools score 2024 National Blue Ribbon for academic excellence

    There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!

    -Lelan Statom

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    gojiragirl
    20m ago
    Thanks President Biden!! 💙💙💙💙
    Priscilla Wicks
    5h ago
    At least he WON'T come Pitching Paper Towels like SOME IDIOT...🤬
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dozens saved in East Tennessee as floodwaters overcome a hospital
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF2 days ago
    Consumer Reports' tests find toxic levels of lead in ground cinnamon
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF7 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    The Last Recorded Mountain Lion Sighting in Tennessee
    News Wave2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    What is The Smallest Town in Tennessee?
    eastcoasttraveller.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    FTC cracks down on corporate landlord for shady business tactics against tenants
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF4 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Navigating hurricane season safely for travelers
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF5 days ago
    His family called for mental health help. He ended up lost in the system
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF6 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Country musician, movie star Kris Kristofferson dies at 88
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF18 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Nashville Geodis Park will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Game, one of 12 venues
    NewsChannel 5 WTVF22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy