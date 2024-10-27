Open in App
    YWCA La Crosse pays tribute to outstanding women empowering the community in event

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfLAh_0wNqYiDG00

    YWCA Tribute to Outstanding Women Event | La Crosse

    LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- A local organization celebrated its female leaders.

    The YWCA hosted its annual Tribute to Outstanding Women event on Saturday.

    This event recognizes several women who embody the organization's mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, and freedom.

    Maomoua Vue, Dr. Erin Morcomb, Joan Parke, and Livi Pappadopoulos are the women being honored for their impactful contributions to the community.

    "It is really an opportunity to come together as a community and center the important work and really call out and showcase individuals that are really doing good things and honoring individuals and empowering them to also feel that they can reach for their goals and do good work in the community," said Rosanne Northwood, Executive Director, YWCA La Crosse.

    The awards given out include the Empowering Women Award, the Tribute to outstanding women eliminating racism award, the Social Justice Award, and the Empowering Women Award.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjI8r_0wNqYiDG00

