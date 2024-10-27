Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Aquinas boys soccer advances with 2-0 win over Arcadia

    1 days ago

    The Aquinas Blugolds hosted the Arcadia Raiders for a WIAA boys soccer regional championship.

    Aquinas got the scoring started early as Harrison Griffith finds David Oneyeabor infront of the net for the first goal of the match.

    Aquinas would go on to win 2-0 as they'll go on to face Columbus Catholic in the section semifinals.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6gG6_0wNoxBAQ00

    David Onyeabor celebrates after scoring early goal.

    Related Search

    Wiaa boys soccerArcadia RaidersAquinas BlugoldsColumbus CatholicLa CrosseArcadia

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Commanders win on last-second Hail Mary, 49ers pile more misery on Cowboys, late drama throughout: NFL Week 8 Sunday review
    News8000com WKBT News 83 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy