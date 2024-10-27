Aquinas boys soccer advances with 2-0 win over Arcadia

The Aquinas Blugolds hosted the Arcadia Raiders for a WIAA boys soccer regional championship.

Aquinas got the scoring started early as Harrison Griffith finds David Oneyeabor infront of the net for the first goal of the match.

Aquinas would go on to win 2-0 as they'll go on to face Columbus Catholic in the section semifinals.

