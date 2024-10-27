Scouts explore new interests and skills at Merit Badge Rally in Winona

WINONA, Minn (WKBT) -- Scouting America's Game Haven Council hosted its annual fall Merit Badge Rally at Minnesota State College in Winona on Saturday.

The event is designed to help scouts explore new interests, hobbies, and even potential career paths.

Over 150 scouts from across southeastern Minnesota attended.

One scout said what he enjoyed most about this event.

"I really like making movies and getting merit badges 'cause really it's just kinda like once you get the merit badges, it feels like an accomplishment," said Ian Callahan, tenderfoot scout, 1st year.

Attendees could earn badges in several areas, including welding and woodwork, as well as truck transportation. And automotive maintenance.

