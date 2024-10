Grant County man arrested for crime in Prairie Du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis (WKBT)-- A Grant County man is in Crawford County jail after a violent incident last night.

According to a Facebook post from Prairie Du Chien Police, around 10pm, law enforcement went to conduct a welfare check on the 1000 block of East Wisconsin Street.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased male inside the home and found wounds on him that were consistent with trauma caused by a sharp object.

Based on evidence gathered, a search warrant was issued to a 39-year-old man in Grant County who was later arrested.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and evidence indicates the act was not random.

More information will be released on Monday.

