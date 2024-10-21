Fravel Trial day 3: Kingsbury's last known moments revealed through Ring camera footage, digital records

MANKATO, Minn. (WKBT) -- Adam Fravel's murder trial continued Monday Morning in Blue Earth County.

The state called Winona PD Investigator Derek Lanning as their first witness. Lansing was an assisting investigator who was tasked with interviewing Spencer Sullivan, the man Kingsbury was seeing at the time and conducting a search warrant at the home belonging to Fravel's parents.

When asked about Sullivan, Lanning said he was compliant and appeared to be "visibly upset," saying that he would do anything he could to help. Lanning said he collected took a DNA sample from Sullivan and information regarding an alibi.

The state then presented images taken on April 7 and the Fravel residence.

Lanning was asked to describe images of the basement in addition to clothing from Fravel's car and electronics that were collected as evidence. This included a black laptop located in a dumpster and an unidentifiable electronic found in a burn pit. Lanning said the burned electronic was possibly a computer.

The defense cross-examined, asking Lanning about the electronics and a black iPhone that was picked up by someone driving Kingsbury's van on March 30, 2023.

The defense briefly asked Lanning about the DNA he collected from Sullivan.

11 a.m.

The state called two more witnesses to the stand late Monday morning.

Brooke Pelowski, owner of the daycare that Kingsbury and Fravel's children attended, took the stand first. On March 31, Fravel and Kingsbury dropped off the children at the daycare around 8:00 a.m. Kingsbury was not present for pickup but according to Pelowski, she would often miss it due to her job.

Pelowski said their daughter would usually ask Fravel where Kingsbury was to which he would reply, "mommy will be home from work soon." Pelowski did not interact with Fravel on March 31, but noted that he said "let's go to Grandma's" instead.

Pelowski was also asked about Ring Camera footage that captured Kingsbury and Fravel dropping off the kids that day. Investigators believe this was the last time Kingsbury was seen.

Sargent Steven Rysted from the Winona Police Department was called next.

The state presented images of Kingsbury's car in the driveway of her and Fravel's Winona home on April 1. According to Rysted, Kingsbury's van, which Fravel used the day before, had mud on the driver's door handle and trash on the tailgate.

The Ring Camera footage was also shown during Rysted's testimony. The footage showed Fravel wearing a white jacket, red bomber hat, and white shoes in the morning. Fravel was shown during pickup wearing the same outfit but different shoes.

Images of Fravel's shoes and clothing were shown to jurors during Investigator Lanning's testimony.

During cross examination, Rysted told the defense he did not see vomit on the property during initial investigation--something the defense argues officers should've sampled for DNA.

1 p.m.

The State called four more witnesses to the stand Monday afternoon, including two neighbors, a landlord, and Kingsbury's work supervisor.

Witnesses were questioned about abnormalities seen in and around the home on the day Kingsbury went missing.

Jasmine Sexton, Kingbury's Supervisor at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, said she last spoke to Kingsbury on March 30 after she spent the day working from home.

Kingsbury's was scheduled to work in-person at Mayo Clinic's St. Mary's Campus in Rochester on March 30. Sexton said was unaware of Kingsbury's absence that day due to difficulties with the timecard system.

According to the defense, Kingsbury emailed two co-workers stating that she would not be working on March 30. Sexton said she was not aware of this.

3 p.m.

Three more witnesses were called to detail Kingbury's digital footprint on March 31.

Rebecca Miller, a Forensic Associate at Mayo Clinic, said Kingsbury last logged into their healthcare systems VPN at 7:20 a.m.

Kingsbury routinely used VPN when she worked from home 3-days a week. Miller said they were unable to access the computer log from Kingsbury's device.

Mayo Clinic Security Specialist Robert Schutte was also called to the stand to verify dates and times that Kingsbury accessed the buildings and parking garage at the St. Mary's Campus in Rochester.

Following Schutte was Ben Klinger, the Emergency Managment Director at the Winona County Sheriff's Office.

The state questioned Klinger about community search efforts that took place on April 7 and 8. Klinger detailed the instructions that were given to more than 2,000 volunteers.

8-10 miles were searched each day and volunteers were asked to look within 300 feet of roadways.

The defense cross-examined Klinger, place emphasis on the areas volunteers were asked to search. During opening statements, Fravel's attorney criticized search efforts and their focus on Hwy 43 between Mabel and Rushford, Minn.

"Where Ms. Kingsbury's body was found would've been well within 300 feet of the roadway," said defense attorney Zachery Bauer.

"That's correct," replied Klinger.

The defense asked Klinger if volunteers were asked to look specifically in culverts and ditches. On June 7, 2023, Kingsbury's remains were found in a culvert along Hwy 43.

The defense believes Kingsbury's body should have been found during initial searches, saying Thursday that there are areas "far more seclusive" than a culvert.

4 p.m.

Special Agent Robert Wilkinson from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was the final witness to take the stand Monday.

Wilkinson was responsible for extracting data from Fravel's and Kingsbury's phones in addition to going through their personal finance records.

According to Wilkinson, Kingsbury sent Fravel $20 on Apple Pay at 8:14 a.m. on March 31. At 8:15, points were set aside on Kingsbury's Caribou rewards account for a drink upgrade, but an order was never placed.

Wilkson also detailed Fravel's financial statements from Altra Credit Union. The statement showed income and payments made Fravel's account from March 2021 to March 2023.

Between January and February of 2023, Kingsbury had sent Fravel over $4,000. It also appeared that Fravel was no longer covering shared expenses such as daycare and rent.

This was confirmed in an earlier testimony from landlord Kayla Oplett who said Kingsbury started paying by herself rent by herself towards the end of their lease.

Wilkinson will continue his testimony Tuesday Morning.

