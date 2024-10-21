Open in App
    Eau Claire man faces OWI after crash knocks down power lines, starts grass fire

    2 days ago

    EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) -- A rural Eau Claire man faces OWI following a crash Sunday that knocked down power lines and started a grass fire.

    According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, responders were called to the 10000 block of Olson Drive in the Township of Seymour just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

    Responders arrived to find a single vehicle crash had downed power lines and caused a grass fire, which firefighters quickly got under control. 76-year-old John Bauer of rural Eau Claire was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

    Investigators say Bauer was headed west on Olson Drive before crossing the centerline, entering the ditch and rolling several times before hitting a utility pole and nearby trees.

    Authorities closed down Olson Drive for two and a half hours to clear the scene.

    Officers arrested Bauer for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

