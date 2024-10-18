Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Look of the Week: Andrew Garfield debuts an unusual red carpet accessory

    By By Leah Dolan, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Last night, British actor Andrew Garfield arrived at the London Film Festival premiere of his latest film “We Live in Time” sporting a surprising accessory. No, not the yellow paisley opera scarf — the lifesize cutout of co-star Florence Pugh.

    Wedged under his arm like a beloved clutch bag on a night out, Pugh’s rigid two-dimensional form topped off Garfield’s outfit perfectly. He opted for a custom ‘70s-inspired Valentino suit by Alessandro Michele in a dark peacock shade and a busy, florid silk shirt. His black leather Valentino loafers matched his belt, but Garfield wasn’t complete without his 5 foot 4 inches of cardboard. At various points along the red carpet, he gleefully set Pugh down, posing with an arm wrapped around her inanimate waist.

    The real Pugh — who couldn’t make the premiere due to filming constraints — shared images of Garfield and her flattened doppelganger on Instagram, calling the move “genius.” It’s not the first time a celebrity has used the medium of cardboard to invoke the presence of a colleague. In 2010, Will Ferrell arrived at a “Megamind” panel at Comic-Con carrying a cutout of Brad Pitt after it was rumored the actor was scheduled to make an appearance. There’s even been a slew of inanimate prom dates across the US, where students are ditching corsages in favor of cardboard: choosing instead to lug around scale-accurate depictions of Michael B. Jordan, Bernie Sanders and Danny DeVitto.

    To those unconvinced whether Garfield’s cardboard companion can be categorized as an accessory, its definition, according to Michael Kors, is an “exclamation mark of a man or woman’s outfit.” More than any matching shoe and belt combination, a cutout of your co-star is perhaps the loudest statement you can make.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DO5YZ_0wC6y8ad00

    His custom Valentino outfit was somewhat overshadowed by his 5 foot 4 inch long cardboard cutout.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQURM_0wC6y8ad00

    Andrew Garfield's cardboard companion was the perfect accessory for his red carpet look.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Georgia authorities investigating ‘catastrophic’ failure of boat dock gangway that killed 7 during Gullah-Geechee festival
    News8000com WKBT News 818 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cuban power grid collapses for fourth time as hurricane nears
    News8000com WKBT News 810 hours ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    King Lear Is All of Us as We Age
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy