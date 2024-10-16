Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Police investigate ‘homophobic death threats’ sent to WNBA star Breanna Stewart’s wife

    By By Ben Church, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating “homophobic death threats” sent to New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, via email after Game 1 of this year’s WNBA Finals.

    Stewart told ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday that the message was sent to Xargay, a former WNBA player, and that she and her wife had made the Liberty and league aware of the situation.

    The NYPD told CNN in a statement that it was aware of the incident: “On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 1815 hours, an email was sent to a relative of a WNBA player with a threatening message. The investigation is ongoing.”

    Stewart, a two-time WNBA MVP, had the chance to win Game 1 of the Finals for New York but missed one of two free throws at the end of regulation and then was off-target with a layup at the end of overtime. The Minnesota Lynx ended up winning the opener but the series is now tied at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday.

    “Sometimes, people are taking things a little bit too far and too out of context and Marta had gotten homophobic death threats,” Stewart told NBA Today’s Malika Andrews.

    “A few other things have happened but just making sure that we’re doing as much as possible to continue to make sure that our team and the league is aware of the situation and continue to keep everybody safe,” she said.

    In a statement, a WNBA spokesperson told CNN the league will “continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams or anyone affiliated with the WNBA.”

    They added: “We’re aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures.”

    CNN has reached out to the Liberty for comment.

    The email comes amid a worrying rise of social media abuse directed at those playing in the WNBA.

    Connecticut Sun veteran Alyssa Thomas spoke out following the franchise’s first-round series win against the Indiana Fever , saying, “I think in my 11-year career I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base.

    “I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media and there’s no place for it,” Thomas added.

    Last month, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington received backlash after accidentally colliding with Fever star Caitlin Clark during the series. Both Clark and Carrington denied that there was any malicious intent behind the incident.

    Carrington’s girlfriend, Indiana player NaLyssa Smith, detailed some of the treatment Carrington had been subjected to.

    “My girlfriend has been getting death threats, followed, called all type of sh*t,” Smith posted to X , formerly known as Twitter.

    Thomas added after the Sun’s first-round victory: “We come to play basketball for our job and it’s fun, but we don’t wanna go to work every day and have social media blown up over things like that.”

    Asked about the rise in abuse, Stewart said she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness.

    “Why is this happening? Because we are the most inclusive league in all of professional sports and I can say that with confidence. But there’s no place for hate,” Stewart added Tuesday.

    “We want to continue to make sure that not only am I using this platform to make sure that we’re keeping it consistent and really putting the pressure on the league to keep us safe.

    “But knowing this is happening, not only in this league but really around the world, it’s unacceptable.”

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33g2sH_0w961jwF00

    Marta Xargay and Breanna Stewart attend "A Celebration of Olympic Basketball" presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House on August 5 in Paris, France.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VjzO_0w961jwF00

    Breanna Stewart said the message sent to her wife was "unacceptable."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Mother of Elijah Vue and her boyfriend are facing charges in Wisconsin toddler’s death
    News8000com WKBT News 86 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    South Carolina man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Black trans woman
    News8000com WKBT News 86 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy