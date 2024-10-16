Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    America revolted against Tostitos and Ruffles. Now they’re making big changes

    By By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN,

    2 days ago

    New York (CNN) — PepsiCo is unshrinking shrinkflation.

    The owner of Lay’s, Doritos, Tostitos and Ruffles chips will put more chips in some bags to claw back customers tired of higher prices with skimpier bags. Shoppers have balked at downsized chips, cookies, paper towels and other products, widely known as shrinkflation , and turned to cheaper options or stopped buying altogether.

    A PepsiCo spokesperson told CNN that Tostitos and Ruffles “bonus” bags will contain 20% more chips for the same price as standard bags in select locations. PepsiCo is also adding two additional small chip bags to its variety-pack option with 18 bags, the spokesperson said.

    “It’s the football season. There’s a lot of gatherings,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on an earnings call last week.

    It’s a reversal of years of shrinking bags of Tostitos, Ruffles and other chip brands.

    In 2021, Edgar Dworsky , a consumer protection lawyer and founder of the website Consumer World, who meticulously tracks shrinkflation, found that Tostitos’ “Hint of Guacamole” version shrank by one ounce from 12 to 11 ounces, while its “Hint of Lime” version dropped from 13 ounces to 11. Dworsky also found that Ruffles shaved off a half-ounce to a “Sour Cream & Onion” bag in 2013.

    “It’s about time,” Dworsky said of PepsiCo’s move. “Chip lovers have suffered through years of downsizings.”

    PepsiCo is the largest manufacturer of salty snacks in the United States, and its competitors are likely to follow its lead with increased sizes of their own, Robert Moskow, an analyst at TD Cowen, told CNN.

    Higher prices, lower sales

    PepsiCo is making these changes because consumers, strained by a run-up in inflation, have been buying fewer snacks. When they do, they often switch from pricier big brands like Tostitos to Walmart, Costco and other retailers’ private-label brands.

    During the third quarter of 2024, snack sales declined 0.5% from the same period a year ago, and retail snack volumes declined by 1.1%, according to research by Bank of America analysts.

    PepsiCo’s snack sales dropped 1% last quarter and its snack volumes dropped 1.5%.

    Snack prices have gone up more rapidly than other store items.

    The price per ounce of salty snacks has increased 36% compared to 2020, outpacing a 21% increase in overall grocery store prices, Moskow said.

    The average price of 16-ounce potato chips in September was $6.46. In September 2020, the average price was $5.02, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    Consumers and lawmakers in recent years have also protested companies downsizing products while simultaneously raising prices. Everyone from President Joe Biden to the Cookie Monster has complained about shrinkflation.

    PepsiCo, General Mills, Mondelez and other snack giants have ramped up promotions to try to win back customers, but the promotions have been ineffective, according to Bank of America.

    Other companies are also trying to respond to consumers’ frustration with shrinkflation.

    Domino’s last month offered a limited-time deal called “Moreflation. ” Online customers who ordered two or more medium two-topping pizzas could upgrade one of their pizzas to a large for free.

    “Consumers are getting fed up of actually seeing a smaller portion for the same price,” Domino’s finance chief Sandeep Reddy said on an earnings call last month.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    How a stunning 11th-hour race to save a Texas death row inmate from execution in ‘shaken baby’ case unfolded
    News8000com WKBT News 88 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Questions remain as investigation into Liam Payne’s fatal fall continues
    News8000com WKBT News 88 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Look of the Week: Andrew Garfield debuts an unusual red carpet accessory
    News8000com WKBT News 86 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Girl Scout fees could soon triple in price. Members say the eye-popping number is out of reach for many families
    News8000com WKBT News 88 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy