    Despite Hail Mary touchdown, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets fall to Buffalo Bills in first game since firing head coach

    By By Ben Morse and Homero De la Fuente, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — The Buffalo Bills overcame an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary touchdown pass at the end of the first half to edge past the New York Jets 23-20 in a penalty-filled victory on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Bills kicker Tyler Bass made a 22-yard field goal with 3:43 left in the game and Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted a Rodgers pass in the final two minutes to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-2.

    Bills quarterback Josh Allen was excellent in the victory, completing 19-of-25 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while also running in a score in the first quarter.

    According to the NFL , Monday’s game was the 21st of Allen’s career with multiple passing touchdowns and at least one rushing score, putting him just behind Cam Newton – who has 22 – on top of the all-time list.

    “The first half was very good, and we’ve got to find a way in that second half to keep that momentum going,” Allen said afterwards. “Lot to learn from, we got a little sloppy there at the end, some penalties, but that was a team win.”

    Second-year running back Ray Davis rushed 20 times for 97 yards and had 55 yards through the air in the victory. Davis was filling in for James Cook, who was ruled out with a toe injury prior to the game.

    It was the Jets’ first game since firing head coach Robert Saleh , with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich named interim coach, while the franchise also demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from play-calling duties in favor of Todd Downing.

    And the moves looked to have paid off from the get-go, as New York scored a field goal and a touchdown on the team’s first two offensive possessions to race into a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.

    New York’s advantage was short-lived though as Allen completed long drives with touchdown passes to receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Dawson Knox in the second quarter as Buffalo came racing back.

    Buffalo seemed poised to take a 20-10 lead into the half, until Rodgers conjured up some magic. With mere seconds left to play in the first half, the four-time NFL MVP launched a prayer towards the end zone from near the 50-yard line, where Allen Lazard emerged over two Bills defenders to haul in the 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown.

    The Hail Mary was the fourth of Rodgers distinguished career, meaning he has the most of any NFL player since 1970, per the NFL .

    The moment was widely praised on social media, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes writing on social media: “Why is Aaron so good at that,” with NBA superstar LeBron James replying : “Right!! It’s ridiculous!”

    After an offense-heavy first half, both teams struggled to score in the second half.

    New York was haunted by an uncharacteristic night for kicker Greg Zuerlein, who missed two potential go-ahead field goals in a windy MetLife Stadium as the Jets dropped a third straight game to move to 2-4 on the season.

    For the Bills, the win cemented their position atop the AFC East division ahead of their home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131VOC_0w7IKH5i00

    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVaYJ_0w7IKH5i00

    Lazard (No. 10) catches a Hail Mary touchdown against the Bills.

