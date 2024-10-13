Open in App
    Kamala Harris visiting La Crosse Oct. 17 for campaign rally

    2 days ago

    LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will host a campaign rally in La Crosse Oct. 17, according to Harris campaign officials.

    The campaign has not released any details on where Harris's rally will be located or when it will begin.

    This visit marks Harris's sixth to Wisconsin since launching her presidential campaign, and her second visit to La Crosse this year.

    Western Wisconsin continues to be a sought-after region this election cycle. Former President Donald Trump, President Biden, Sen. J.D. Vance, Gov. Tim Walz, and other high-ranking officials have all made campaign stops in the region within the last two months.

    Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking during a campaign rally at the Rawhide Event Center on October 10, in Chandler, Arizona.

    Jayne Phelps Sauerman
    2d ago
    yuk!
    Raven Holzer
    2d ago
    KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTS HUMAN & CHILD TRAFFICKING FOLLOWING FRUG TRAFFICKING!!! DO YOUR RESEARCH!!!!
