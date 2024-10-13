Kamala Harris visiting La Crosse Oct. 17 for campaign rally

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will host a campaign rally in La Crosse Oct. 17, according to Harris campaign officials.

The campaign has not released any details on where Harris's rally will be located or when it will begin.

This visit marks Harris's sixth to Wisconsin since launching her presidential campaign, and her second visit to La Crosse this year.

Western Wisconsin continues to be a sought-after region this election cycle. Former President Donald Trump, President Biden, Sen. J.D. Vance, Gov. Tim Walz, and other high-ranking officials have all made campaign stops in the region within the last two months.

