    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Chilly conditions through Tuesday

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0szc_0w4mBYal00

    Your Forecast 10-15-2024

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYKeQ_0w4mBYal00

    Frost Alerts DMA.png

    WH AT WE A RE T RA C K IN G: Chilly conditions continue through Tuesday before warmer temperatures arrive for the second half of the workweek.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNECg_0w4mBYal00

    ScatteredStorms_3Graphics.png

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We1bV_0w4mBYal00

    Bump_Promo_1.png

    NEXT 24 HOURS: Some showers remain possible overnight with most areas remaining dry. The best chances for these light showers are along and north of I-94. Skies begin to clear out later after midnight but north to south, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to upper 30s. Some clouds linger through the morning hours; otherwise, sunny skies are expected Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures again in the 40s and 50s under a brisk north wind.

    LOOKING AHEA D: Windy conditions will return Thursday and Friday ahead of an approaching system this weekend. These strong and gusty southerly winds pull warmer air back into the region, resulting in the return of 70s for most areas. Although a few showers are possible this weekend as this weakening system pushes through, overall temperatures will remain nearly unchanged through the first part of the new work week (60s and 70s). Another system impacts the area late Monday or Tuesday, bringing another slight chance of rain and cooler yet above average (50s/60s) temperatures for the second half of the work week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og5rL_0w4mBYal00

    Freeze Alerts DMA.png

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29O4bp_0w4mBYal00

    DAY 3 LOWS_HIGHS.png

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeDNB_0w4mBYal00

    8-Day PM.png

    Fall Color Report:

    Fall Colors are finally starting to show up across the area. Peak foliage is being reported throughout northern and central portions of Wisconsin and Minnesota. By next week, we predict that the entirety of both states will be at or near peak foliage. Historically, Eau Claire has reached peak foliage at the start of October. La Crosse usually reaches peak the week after, in the 2nd week of October. With this is mind, it is safe to say that the fall colors around the area were about a week late. This was most likely due to the recent abnormally warm month of September, delaying much of the chemical reactions within leaves that cause the beautiful fall colors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nJks_0w4mBYal00

    Fall Color Cutout2.png

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7Tml_0w4mBYal00

    Fall Color Cutout forecast.png

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

