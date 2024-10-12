Local walk raises awareness of down syndrome in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- Folks in La Crosse are lacing up their shoes for a good cause.

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Greater La Crosse held its 22nd annual down syndrome awareness walk today at Myrick Park.

Each year, the event promotes acceptance and visibility for individuals with down syndrome and raises money to help local families.

Board member Allie Rice says the event is helping the community understand the amazing qualities of these individuals.

"It's important just raising awareness also just for the community to understand how special these individuals how amazing it is," Rice said.

Attendees could take team photos, join a family walk and enter a raffle.

