Fire destroys three mobile homes in Sparta

SPARTA (WKBT)--Two people are injured after a fire damaged their mobile home in Sparta this morning.

The fire happened on the 100 block of Avon Drive. Three mobile homes and six vehicles were damaged during the blaze. The fire displaced three families causing some to stay with relatives and others in a motel.

Sparta residents are putting up a collection for essential items that can be donated to the victims. Clothes and personal care products can be delivered to 300 S Water Street in Sparta.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

