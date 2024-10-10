Flushing operations begin next week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Residents in La Crosse can expect hydrant flushing to take place next week.

The City of La Crosse's water utility announced they will flush the water systems, concentrating on "dead end mains" in the system.

Flushing operations can cause temporary decreases in water pressure and discoloration that could affect laundry. If you experience this, the city recommends running a tap in a basement faucet or bathtub for a few minutes until discolored water clears.

Automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment may also be affected, the city said.

Residents can also expect crew noise, street flooding and flashing safety lights while the flushing operations occur.

Two- to three-day flushing begins on the north side Monday at 7:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Airport Industrial Park

Moorings Drive

Lauderdale Court

County Trunk Highway B and adjacent areas

Upper north side east of George Street

All remaining dead-end mains

South side La Crosse can expect three- to four-day flushing starting Wednesday:

State Highway 14/61 and adjacent areas

South 7 th Street

Street Most cul-de-sacs

All remaining dead-end mains

​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.