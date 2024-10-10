Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Flushing operations begin next week in La Crosse

    2 days ago

    LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Residents in La Crosse can expect hydrant flushing to take place next week.

    The City of La Crosse's water utility announced they will flush the water systems, concentrating on "dead end mains" in the system.

    Flushing operations can cause temporary decreases in water pressure and discoloration that could affect laundry. If you experience this, the city recommends running a tap in a basement faucet or bathtub for a few minutes until discolored water clears.

    Automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment may also be affected, the city said.

    Residents can also expect crew noise, street flooding and flashing safety lights while the flushing operations occur.

    Two- to three-day flushing begins on the north side Monday at 7:00 a.m. at the following locations:

    • Airport Industrial Park
    • Moorings Drive
    • Lauderdale Court
    • County Trunk Highway B and adjacent areas
    • Upper north side east of George Street
    • All remaining dead-end mains

    South side La Crosse can expect three- to four-day flushing starting Wednesday:

    • State Highway 14/61 and adjacent areas
    • South 7 th Street
    • Most cul-de-sacs
    • All remaining dead-end mains

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkyNi_0w1jHDes00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Florida was hit first by Hurricane Milton, and scammers could be next
    News8000com WKBT News 811 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Jeremy Slate ('Hell's Angels'/'Gunsmoke'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Scientists in France recreate the head of ancient 9-foot-long bug
    News8000com WKBT News 87 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Life expectancy limits, election news and NFL concussions data | Hot off the Wire podcast
    News8000com WKBT News 810 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy