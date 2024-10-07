Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Man falls to his death while canyoneering in Zion National Park

    By AP,

    1 days ago

    SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A canyoneer died in Zion National Park after falling between 150 and 200 feet near the the Upper Emerald Pool in southwest Utah, according to the National Park Service .

    The 40-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was rappelling through Heaps Canyon with three others on Saturday evening when he fell to his death. The group was following its permitted itinerary through the long and physically demanding canyon when the fall occurred.

    Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death. But the National Park Service confirmed on Sunday that it was accidental.

    After receiving a report of the fall, Zion’s search and rescue team arrived on site with officers from the sheriff's department and tried to save the man’s life. The Utah Department of Public Safety then extracted the man by helicopter to the Watchman Campground area, and he received additional medical attention from other local authorities.

    He was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to a hospital, park officials said.

    “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

    Public safety officials extracted two of the three remaining canyoneers by helicopter on Sunday. Zion’s search and rescue team helped the third person rappel down the canyon to safety that afternoon.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today55 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Your employer may start covering weight-loss drugs soon
    News8000com WKBT News 87 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Mountain Dew is putting the mountain back in its logo
    News8000com WKBT News 84 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Helene was supercharged by ultra-warm water made up to 500 times more likely by global warming, study finds
    News8000com WKBT News 82 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy