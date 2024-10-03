Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Paris Fashion Week: Highlights from the Spring-Summer 2025 shows

    By By Alice Pfeiffer, CNN,

    1 days ago

    Paris (CNN) — What role fashion can play in bleak times? As France — and much of Europe — grapple with the seemingly inexorable rise of far-right parties, headline-grabbing lawsuits tied to the #MeToo movement, alongside the global downturn of the luxury sector, designers at Paris Fashion Week, which culminated on Tuesday, felt it time to ask.

    The notion of heritage provided comfort for some, while others embraced surrealism and more high octane designs in collections which reflected a desire to escape.

    Reinvented retro

    At Chloé, Chemena Kamali continued building her boho chic fantasy, reinterpreting the ethos of the founder. Drawing on the “the essence of Chloé’s roots as a starting point,” the collection included floral prints, plays on ‘flou’ (ruffled shirts), pleated sleeves, billowy blouses and laced ballerina pumps for an airy allure the house has long been known for.

    Valentino held its hotly anticipated show on Sunday, the first designed by the label’s new creative director Alessandro Michele who has come to the house from Gucci. Michele delved into Valentino’s archives, most notably its ‘70s heyday, and emerged with a vintage-inspired collection that was rich in details: from lashings of bows, polka dots and lace gloves to sequins — flourishes that might only be visible off camera.

    Brand history was similarly front and center at Alexander McQueen, where Seán McGirr showed his second collection for the label. The show included the mythical figure of “the banshee,” who the founder had himself quoted in the 1990s, and delved into gothic, tailored lines with heavy platform heels — a nod to the maison’s DNA.

    A different kind of retro appeared in the form of an indie sleaze revival — the pop culture period dominated by indie or alternative bands from 2006 to 2012 — at Ann Demeulemeester. Designed by Stefano Gallici, there were New Romantic touches in the form of ruffled collars, sheer lace fabrics and dishevelled tailoring. It was “a deep dive into my teenage years…living with my band,” Gallici said backstage.

    Surrealism today

    This year, as the city’s famed Centre Pompidou celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Surrealism — a movement which coincided with the rise of fascism in Europe, and an overall feeling of loss of meaning — it appears the artistic period inspires not just curators but fashion designers too.

    It was the theme of Alphonse Maitrepierre’s collection, which integrated USB sticks, game console controllers and computer screens as jewellery and tops.

    “I asked what the (surrealist) movement would look like today,” he said backstage before the show. “It would certainly be a movement that would be much more nerdy or geeky, with new technologies that are easily accessible.”

    If surrealism is twisting the meaning of daily objects, then the shows in Paris delivered in spades: flipping sweaters and transforming them into dresses at Issey Miyake, switching up functional garments at Ottolinger, where shirts were deconstructed and collars worn as embellishments, and at Paloma Wool where knitwear was turned on its head.

    Coperni’s show had an element of the surreal too. Staged at Disneyland, models wore Mickey Mouse-shaped heels and handbags, horns on shoes and other Disney-inspired detailing that created the feeling of a child-like collection. Backstage, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant referred to “a childhood dream, personal memories, (in order) to speak of innocence, (…) to play villains, a moment where you discover fear, danger.” They worked with the Disneyland’s “imagineers”, to give the park’s iconic Sleeping Beauty castle an added twist, including dramatic lighting, flames, and fireworks.

    The inbetweeners

    In the Grand Palais , a designer-less Chanel sent down a collection filled with delicate embroideries and intricate featherwork designed collectively by the in-house studio. Sheer capes, layered tweeds and checks; skirts with slits, fringes and sequins celebrated “delicacy, lightness and movement” said the studio, a delicate demonstration of the artisanry, or “métiers d’art,” that Chanel is best known for.

    Dries Van Noten also showed off a collection sans designer and presented creation s paying homage to the founder, “Cherished evocations of Dries Van Noten as both a continuation and a fresh perspective. Assessing, admiring and reinterpreting the designer’s language with fluency and lightness,” explained the show notes. Lingerie pieces, oversized blazers, fluid slip-on dresses and Bermuda shorts were reinterpreted with embroidery, python and floral prints and pops of bright color, delivering a quintessentially Dries collection.

    As rumors of arrivals and departures fly in various houses, these collections proved a studio can be attuned to both a house’s history and clientele’s needs.

    Nature or nurture?

    Stella McCartney staged a show that was 91% recyclable, displaying a collection that mixed party pieces, menswear, and a recurring bird motif on printed silks and necklaces — chosen to protest their use in clothing. “I’ve been thinking of the billions of birds that get killed for the fashion industry. For me they represent freedom, they represent purity and peace,” said McCartney backstage of her inspirations. “It’s about elevating a lightness of touch, having that femininity and that flight, that general kind of weightlessness … and having ‘the man’ in there… The balance between the two.”

    Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s collection was dedicated to environmental activist Paul Watson who is currently in jail in Greenland due to his repeated attempts to stop whale hunting. The ethos of Dame Vivienne was celebrated and reinvented too in a collection that mixed ladylike touches with the industrial, reminding us that punk goes beyond clothing.

    Young labels too, attempted to find creative solutions to the often wasteful nature of the fashion industry: Germanier and Stockholm-based Hodakova , worked on deadstock and discontinued pieces to bring in new green solutions and environmental awareness into their work.

    Form follows function

    American modernist architect Louis Sullivan famously said that “form follows function,” and functionality was certainly in plentiful supply this season. Junya Watanabe constructed clothing inspired by items used in trekking and climbing, with zippers and straps aplenty built into futuristic, sculptural silhouettes.

    Dior showed another collection dedicated to sports — celebrating performance, athleticism and the needs of a body in motion, with a recurring wink to antiquity — to the accompaniment of London-based artist and archer Sagg Napoli (the pseudonym of Sofia Ginevra Giannì) who shot arrows across the runway.

    Miu Miu offered preppy lines, practical socks, shoes, boyish or sporty underwear and garments needed for on-the go, in a nod to an elevated realism of sorts. Miuccia Prada, backstage, discussed this show, in collaboration with artist Goshka Macuga (who she will collaborate again with during Art Basel 2024) “(We are) both part of the same world, (…) it always works because we are interested in reality, in the today” which translated into pieces “that you can wear (…) It was our way of being spontaneous.”

    Sexy femininity and “les femmes fatales”

    Saint Laurent though, was on a different wavelength: “The Saint Laurent woman loves to indulge in darker penchants, (and has) an attraction to danger and pleasure,” said the show notes, which resulted in the appearance of femmes fatales lifted from retro thrillers, clad in everything from oversized suits to blouses unbuttoned to the navel, or sheer, figure-hugging ensembles  — a game of contrasts Yves Saint Laurent himself could have come up with.

    The house was not alone. At Balenciaga, the show opened with trompe l’oeil lingerie, embroidery on skin tone-based fabric, or stockings and heels paired with a bomber jacket with corset detailing. ”The lingerie look was a part of me that I have never really shown in my work, my aesthetic is not very much based on that very direct sex appeal or fragility and lace and trims,” said Demna (Gvasalia) after the show, adding that he looked for “something sensual, erotic, that I never really tried to show, but (has) always been part of who I am as a designer.”

    As for Atlein, the inspiration was based on the documentary Rebel Dykes” by Siân A. Williams and Harri Shanahan. “The film captures the vibrant creativity, politics, and sexuality of punk lesbians in Thatcher-era London, the movement’s punk and post-punk codes and its fetishistic elements,” designer Antonin Tron explained in show notes about the collection where he mixed army boots and slitted leather skirts to merge hardened and sexy elements.

    If fashion is a space for taking risks, it is, in Demna’s words, “to have a point of view” —and perhaps also to point out the paradoxes and contradictions women face on a daily basis.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee5 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Paul Simon is ‘optimistic’ about returning to live performance after partially losing hearing
    News8000com WKBT News 81 day ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post4 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Bloody Mary
    M Henderson6 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy