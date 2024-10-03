Xcel Energy employees aid power restoration efforts in Georgia following hurricane

EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) -- Over 100 Xcel Energy employees from six states left to help restoration efforts in hurricane-torn Georgia Wednesday.

Line workers will work in Augusta, Georgia to help restore power following Hurricane Helene's devastation.

"We understand the essential role electricity plays in powering our everyday lives and are committed to supporting our fellow Americans when disaster strikes. The impacts on the electrical system in these areas is extensive and unparalleled for this region, and it will take the contribution of all of our nation’s utilities to restore power to these areas. We are committed to doing our part and know they would do the same for our customers," said Xcel CEO Bob Frenzel.

Xcel is part of a partnership between several different energy companies nationwide called the Edison Electric Institute's Mutual Assistance Program, that aims to help speed restoration efforts following a disaster like Hurricane Helene.

The work in Georgia is expected to last 2 weeks. Earlier this week, Xcel released 230 contractors to help restore power in the region.

