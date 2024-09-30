Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Stellantis recalls 194,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids over fire risks

    By Story by Reuters,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Stellantis said Monday it is recalling 194,000 plug-in hybrid electric Jeep SUVs to address fire risks after 13 fires were reported, and it told owners to park outside and away from other vehicles until recall repairs are completed.

    The Italian-American automaker is recalling some 2020 through 2024 model year Jeep Wrangler and 2022 through 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids. The issue involves a battery component, the company said.

    The Chrysler-parent company said the fires occurred when the vehicles were parked and turned off. It estimates 5% of affected vehicles may have the defect.

    Stellantis said vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted and said owners are advised to refrain from recharging and should park away from structures or other vehicles. The company said a remedy is imminent.

    The recall includes 154,000 vehicles in the United States, 14,000 in Canada, 700 in Mexico and nearly 26,000 outside North America. The company said the recall was prompted by a routine company review of customer data that led to an internal investigation.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy