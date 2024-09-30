Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    Urgent Boeing safety issue isn’t being taken seriously by the FAA, key regulator says

    By By Pete Muntean, CNN,

    2 days ago

    New York (CNN) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board blasted the Federal Aviation Administration, saying the agency is not taking seriously enough the potential for jammed flight controls on some Boeing 737s.

    In a new letter shared with CNN, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy wrote FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker to say that the regulator failed to act when the pilots of a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX reported that their rudder pedals became stuck when coming in for a landing in Newark, New Jersey on February 6.

    Last Thursday, the NTSB issued an “urgent” safety warning , saying that some 737s equipped with certain rudder actuators could careen off the runway on landing – the latest black eye for Boeing’s embattled 737 MAX line after a door plug blowout in January and two fatal crashes abroad.

    “I am disappointed that it does not appear that the FAA has initiated urgent actions to address the risk of jammed rudder controls in the 6 months since our preliminary report on this incident was issued,” Homendy wrote.

    United Airlines says the rudder actuators in question have been removed from its 737s, but Homendy says “we are concerned of the possibility that other airlines are unaware of the presence of these actuators on their 737 airplanes.”

    In a statement, the FAA says it has convened a team to address the issue, is sending notification to airlines internationally, and will do more simulator testing. The FAA said, “we thank the NTSB for the recommendations, and we are taking them seriously.”

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    What Hurricane Helene’s 500-mile path of destruction looks like
    News8000com WKBT News 81 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy