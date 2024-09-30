Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News8000com WKBT News 8

    UK becomes the first major economy to stop burning coal for electricity, closing its last power plant

    By Story by Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Britain’s last coal-fired power plant will close on Monday, ending 142 years of coal-generated electricity in the nation that sparked the Industrial Revolution.

    The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in central England is to finish its final shift at midnight, after more than half a century of turning coal into power. Owner Uniper says many of the 170 remaining employees will stay on during a two-year decommissioning process.

    The UK government hailed the closure as a milestone in efforts to generate all of Britain’s energy from renewable sources by 2030. The shutdown makes Britain the first country from the Group of Seven major economies to phase out coal — though some other European nations, including Sweden and Belgium, got there sooner.

    Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the plant’s closure “marks the end of an era and coal workers can be rightly proud of their work powering our country for over 140 years. We owe generations a debt of gratitude as a country.”

    “The era of coal might be ending, but a new age of good energy jobs for our country is just beginning,” he said.

    The world’s first coal-fired electricity plant, Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Light Station, opened in London in 1882.

    Ratcliffe-on-Soar, which opened in 1968, is a landmark whose eight concrete cooling towers and 199-meter (650-foot) chimney are seen by millions of people a year as they drive past on the M1 highway or speed by on trains.

    In 1990 coal provided about 80% of Britain’s electricity. By 2012 it had fallen to 39%, and by 2023 it stood at just 1%, according to figures from the National Grid. More than half of Britain’s electricity now comes from renewable sources such as wind and solar power, and the rest from natural gas and nuclear energy.

    “Ten years ago, coal was the leading source of this country’s power — generating a third of our electricity,” said Dhara Vyas, deputy chief executive of trade body Energy U.K.

    “So, to get to this point just a decade later, with coal’s contribution replaced by clean and low carbon sources, is an incredible achievement,” Vyas said. “As we aim for further ambitious targets in the energy transition, it’s worth remembering that few back then thought such a change at such a pace was possible.”

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    People are panic-buying toilet paper because of the port strike. There is no need for that
    News8000com WKBT News 819 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy