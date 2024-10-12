Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News19 WLTX

    Four wounded in shooting after party in Newberry; investigation underway

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Roger Rabbit
    2d ago
    I shop in Union and other places now because Newberry is not safe anymore
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Northern Kentucky woman's arms, legs, and head cut off and cooked in horror scenes as cops make arrest
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US14 hours ago
    All 1,107 Missing People In Rutherford County, North Carolina, Have Been Safely Located After Hurricane Helene
    The Daily South3 days ago
    This SC City Has the 21st Highest STD Rates in America, According to a New Report
    Kennardo G. James4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Top 7 Most Alligator-Infested Rivers In South Carolina
    A-Z-Animals8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    10 Famous Singers from South Carolina
    Singersroom3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Clyburn defends Harris’ prosecutor background: ‘We want people like her to be in law enforcement’
    CNN1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Lawmakers push for cardiac emergency response plans in schools
    News19 WLTX7 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Former Hamilton Dancer Missing After SOS Alert, Car Found Abandoned
    BET3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Still recovering from Helene, SC county rattled by cluster of 8 earthquakes Sunday
    NewsNation1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy