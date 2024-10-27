Open in App
    • NEWS10 ABC

    Early voting begins in NY: What you need to know

    By Vanessa Blasi,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeuyJ_0wNpmcCh00

    ALBANY COUNTY, ( NEWS10 ) — Hundreds of Albany County voters headed to the polls Saturday which marked the first day of early voting in New York. People spoke out on a variety of concerns motivating them to vote and also encouraged others to let their voices be heard.

    There are only 10 days until Election Day and many people in Albany County took advantage of early voting locations near them on Saturday. Some people said they voted Saturday because it’s much easier than getting to the polls on Election Day.

    “In past elections, we’ve ended up in really really long lines and also it’s hard to take off work because we don’t get the day off because I don’t work for the government, so it was a really nice opportunity to just be able to, on our own time, come in and vote,” said Rachel Pearlman, an Albany resident.

    Early voting locations in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley

    There are nine early voting locations in Albany County, with plenty more across other local counties. Richard Filkins, a poll taker at North Bethlehem Fire Department, said nearly 800 people came in to vote, some who were even first-time voters.

    “Yeah, it was one of our busiest days in a long time,” said Richard. “We had a large segment of not only young people, a lot of the old people came too, so we had a good cross section of people coming in which is unusual. Usually you get middle aged people.”

    Some voters said they walked out with a sense of pride and even a new sticker. Voters like Rachel said the sticker is great incentive for people to vote. Each voter NEWS10 spoke to also shared some of the issues they’re concerned about this year.

    “Women’s rights, that’s a big one and our democracy,” said Denise Hinton, an Albany resident.

    “Mainly the economy and immigration that’s my two biggest things,” said Richard.

    WWAARC scarecrow contest empowers people with disabilities to express creativity

    “The future of our democracy,” said Jane Rudden, an Albany County resident.

    However, they all believed in the power of a single vote. Many of the voters NEWS10 spoke to believed voting is important because it allows everyone’s voices to be heard.

    “You need to stand up, speak loud, and have a chance to have a vote and that helps to have a voice. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice,” said Denise.

    “Because otherwise you shouldn’t complain, you have to participate in the democracy and its a right that people fought for and died for so we have to exercise it, its really important,” said Rachel.

    Albany County early voting locations will be open Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in early voting can find a list of local early voting locations here .

    “It’s important that everybody votes regardless whether they’re voting the way I am or not,” said Jane.

    “If you haven’t gotten out there to vote, get out there now,” said Richard. “Vote is how change comes about, if you don’t vote, change doesn’t happen.”

    Lonna Fenaughty
    2h ago
    Vote no for prop 1. Save our daughters.
    truth
    23h ago
    Harris and bidenomics failed Americans
