Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton gashes Greenwich in 1st & 10 “Game of the Week”

GREENWICH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton football team found itself in a precarious situation heading into its regular-season finale.

Two weeks prior, Warrensburg’s game with Chatham was called after the first quarter, with Warrensburg leading 40-0. Then, the Wolverines’ meeting last week with Rensselaer/Loudonville Christian was canceled.

Fast forward to Friday night, and Mike Perrone’s bunch had to travel to Greenwich – the No. 6-ranked team in the state for Class D – in a massive matchup that would decide the No. 1 overall seed in the sectional tournament. And they had to do so despite having played just one quarter of game action in the previous two weeks.

A lot of teams in Warrensburg’s situation would come out rusty, and the Wolverines did…for all of about six minutes.

A promising opening drive from Greenwich reached the Warrensburg nine-yard line. The Wolverines defense was on the verge of allowing its first points of the season to a team in its league.

But then Warrensburg, which is the No. 1 team in the state for Class D, roared to life, and reminded everyone why that number is next to its name.

After stopping that drive with a turnover on downs, Warrensburg erupted for three straight touchdowns. The Wolverines took a 24-0 lead into halftime, and tacked on 30 more points in the second half – while continuing to hold Greenwich scoreless – to complete a 54-0 route of the Witches.

“I was super proud of how focused we came out; how ready we came out,” said Perrone. “There was some adversity early in that first drive. I think [there was] some rust and getting used to the speed of the game. We say, “bend, but don’t break.” [We] made that big-time stop, and then I felt like the momentum swung our way for the rest of the game. I thought we really dominated.”

“Dominated” might be putting it modestly. Warrensburg blew out a team that had been averaging 56.5 points per game, and had only allowed 12 points all season.

As is usually the case with Warrensburg, the majority of their damage came in the run game. The Wolverines racked up 436 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Senior running back Jack Welch led the way with three rushing scores, while senior fullback Nick Jeckel boasted the game-high rushing total, posting 186 yards on 17 carries.

This was the first full game Warrensburg has played since taking over the No. 1 state ranking in Class D, and the Wolverines showed they’re more than deserving of occupying that top spot.

“I think we sent a pretty big message [tonight],” said Welch. “[Greenwich] was ranked sixth in the state, and we beat ’em 54-0. Teams across the state should be able to see that, and know who’s No. 1.”

The victory also concludes a third straight undefeated regular season for this program since its merger in 2022. In that inaugural campaign, the Wolverines (then-Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren Central) went on to claim the Class C section title, and reached the semifinals of the state tournament.

Warrensburg dropped down to Class D a year ago, and despite once again breezing through the regular season, was stunned by Stillwater in the title game.

Because of that loss, the Wolverines aren’t taking anything for granted when they open up postseason play in two weeks.

“You don’t win a sectional championship going undefeated in the regular season,” said Perrone. “We need to close. We need to finish. We need to dominate our crossover [game], first sectional game and then hopefully the sectional championship. Winning a regular season title is great, but in all honesty, it doesn’t mean a whole lot if you don’t win it all.”

That being said, there is a different feel around this year’s group, especially if you ask the players.

“We were in a similar position last year,” said Welch. “I think this year our team is so different; so much better. We have that chemistry that no one else has, and…it’s gonna be hard to stop us.”

Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton (8-0, 5-0) has yet to announce its opponent for next Friday’s crossover game. Perrone said he believes it will be against a Class B squad.

Greenwich concludes the regular season 7-1, with a 4-1 league record.

