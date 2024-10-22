Open in App
    • NEWS10 ABC

    Two Columbia County women charged with cruelty to 40 cats

    By Jackson Tollerton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glUSu_0wHbhwmi00

    HILLSDALE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police announced that two women were arrested in Hillsdale on Friday in connection to an animal cruelty investigation. Jennifer Rossi, 45, and Peggy Card, 45, are both facing numerous charges.

    Rossi and Card are accused of failing to provide food, water, and care for 40 cats. The two were taken into custody on October 18 after troopers followed up on a tip reporting animal abuse at the residence.

    According to state police, two of the 40 animals had to be taken to a local veterinarian due to their debilitated condition, where they reportedly later died. Animal Nation in Westchester has since taken on the care of the other 38 cats.

    Castleton 16-year-old charged with robbing handgun from other teen

    Rossi and Card were both charged with 40 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance under agricultural and market law. The two are scheduled to appear in Hillsdale Court on November 20.

