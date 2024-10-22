Two Columbia County women charged with cruelty to 40 cats

HILLSDALE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police announced that two women were arrested in Hillsdale on Friday in connection to an animal cruelty investigation. Jennifer Rossi, 45, and Peggy Card, 45, are both facing numerous charges.

Rossi and Card are accused of failing to provide food, water, and care for 40 cats. The two were taken into custody on October 18 after troopers followed up on a tip reporting animal abuse at the residence.

According to state police, two of the 40 animals had to be taken to a local veterinarian due to their debilitated condition, where they reportedly later died. Animal Nation in Westchester has since taken on the care of the other 38 cats.

Rossi and Card were both charged with 40 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance under agricultural and market law. The two are scheduled to appear in Hillsdale Court on November 20.

