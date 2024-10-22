Open in App
    Halloween-themed Candlelight Concerts coming to Albany

    By Cassie Hudson,

    2 days ago

    ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Fever’s Candlelight Concerts returns to the Kenmore Ballroom in Albany on October 25 and 26. These concerts will be Halloween-themed with spooky songs from movie soundtracks like The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, and more.

    The live musical event immerses attendees in a sea of candles, while they enjoy classical music (centered on a theme). This upcoming event is called “Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics.”

    Hosted by Fever, the event welcomes everyone 8 years of age and older. The concerts will start at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased on Fever’s website .

    The concerts have been performed in over 100 cities around the world and more than three million people have experienced the event, according to Fever. Candlelight Concerts will return to Albany in November.

