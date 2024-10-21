Off the Beaten Path: Mountain Coaster at Jiminy Peak

HANCOCK, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – At Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Berkshire County, experience a thrilling attraction while soaking up breathtaking views of the mountains and fall foliage. The mountain coaster sends riders on a thrilling adventure through the woods.

In the seat of the mountain coaster, you control your speed. From a leisurely ride to a thrilling adventure with speeds up to 23 mph, you decide how fast or how slow you want to go.

According to the website, “Jiminy’s Mountain Coaster is designed to take advantage of the natural mountain elevation and topography. Gravity drives individual cars attached to a fixed track down the natural contours of the mountain, winding through wooded and open areas, providing striking views, and gradually coming to a stop at the base of the mountain.”

The attraction is open year-round , weather permitting. For hours of operation and other attractions at Jiminy Peak, visit their website.

Ride restrictions are as follows:

Must be at least 9 years of age and 54″ tall to ride alone

Children must be at least 3 years old and 38″ tall/45 lbs to ride as a passenger with a ticketed person age 16+.

375 lb maximum weight per sled (dry conditions), 330 lb maximum weight per sled (wet conditions)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.