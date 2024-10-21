‘Fill The Truck’ fundraiser returns to Albany, working to end hunger

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The holidays are meant to be a time for celebration, but for some in the Capital Region, the struggle to put food on the table has gotten in the way. The Food Pantries , an organization in Albany is working to feed the hungry this holiday season, for the second year in a row.

According to Feeding America, over 89,000 people are food insecure in Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties — including 27,000 babies and children. Workers with the Food Pantries said the percentages have risen since last year.

“Right now our numbers are up about 29% from where they were last year,” said Angie Weber, development and communications manager for The Food Pantries of the Capital District.

“We’re seeing inflation go up, service levels at the pantry go up, people just, their needs have increased so much,” said Angie Pender-Fox, associate executive director for The Food Pantries of the Capital District.

The Food Pantries helps deliver food to over 70 local food pantries. Monday marked the first day of their unique Fill The Truck fundraiser , making its return for the second year.

“We want to make sure that the trucks are full, therefore the pantries are full, therefore the tummies are full, so everybody is full,” said Pender-Fox.

The Fill The Truck fundraiser challenge involved making a team to raise $1,600 and fill a Food Pantries truck with 10,000 pounds of food, or even more. Pender-Fox said last year some teams want to fill a few trucks, which they were more than happy to have.

Last year, six teams went head to head, trying to raise the most amount of money. The winner, LaMarche Safranko Law, raised over $10,000 and received a check matching that donation. In total, each of the teams raised $15,000.

“We definitely want to try and beat that goal,” said Pender-Fox. “Oh my gosh, the sky is the limit, let’s double it, at least double it.”

This friendly competition is all to put food on the table for those in need. But for many of the workers, it’s about much more than this competition.

“If we could end hunger and feed everyone we wouldn’t be here so yea if we could put ourselves out of the job that’s what we would want to do,” said Weber.

“What was once an emergency food system, it’s really not just for emergency, there’s a chronic need there and we want to make sure that people have consistent support,” said Pender-Fox.

This fundraiser competition will last until Dec. 31. Anyone interested in getting involved, creating a team, or donating can contact The Food Pantries and find more information on their website .

