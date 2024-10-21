Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NEWS10 ABC

    ‘Fill The Truck’ fundraiser returns to Albany, working to end hunger

    By Vanessa Blasi,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTFLD_0wGBkZYt00

    ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The holidays are meant to be a time for celebration, but for some in the Capital Region, the struggle to put food on the table has gotten in the way. The Food Pantries , an organization in Albany is working to feed the hungry this holiday season, for the second year in a row.

    Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

    According to Feeding America, over 89,000 people are food insecure in Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties — including 27,000 babies and children. Workers with the Food Pantries said the percentages have risen since last year.

    “Right now our numbers are up about 29% from where they were last year,” said Angie Weber, development and communications manager for The Food Pantries of the Capital District.

    “We’re seeing inflation go up, service levels at the pantry go up, people just, their needs have increased so much,” said Angie Pender-Fox, associate executive director for The Food Pantries of the Capital District.

    The Food Pantries helps deliver food to over 70 local food pantries. Monday marked the first day of their unique Fill The Truck fundraiser , making its return for the second year.

    “We want to make sure that the trucks are full, therefore the pantries are full, therefore the tummies are full, so everybody is full,” said Pender-Fox.

    The Fill The Truck fundraiser challenge involved making a team to raise $1,600 and fill a Food Pantries truck with 10,000 pounds of food, or even more. Pender-Fox said last year some teams want to fill a few trucks, which they were more than happy to have.

    Last year, six teams went head to head, trying to raise the most amount of money. The winner, LaMarche Safranko Law, raised over $10,000 and received a check matching that donation. In total, each of the teams raised $15,000.

    “We definitely want to try and beat that goal,” said Pender-Fox. “Oh my gosh, the sky is the limit, let’s double it, at least double it.”

    This friendly competition is all to put food on the table for those in need. But for many of the workers, it’s about much more than this competition.

    “If we could end hunger and feed everyone we wouldn’t be here so yea if we could put ourselves out of the job that’s what we would want to do,” said Weber.

    “What was once an emergency food system, it’s really not just for emergency, there’s a chronic need there and we want to make sure that people have consistent support,” said Pender-Fox.

    This fundraiser competition will last until Dec. 31. Anyone interested in getting involved, creating a team, or donating can contact The Food Pantries and find more information on their website .

    Read the latest from NEWS10:

    NEWS10 is the Capital Region’s local news leader!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    TC Andrews
    1d ago
    There are still compassionate people in society.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hoffman offers free car wash with food donation
    NEWS10 ABC21 hours ago
    Bargain Grocery in Troy adjusts hours
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns of political sign vandalism
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Office of General Services hosting garage sale for state surplus items in Albany
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Capital Region restaurant inspections: October 14-18
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Motorcyclists ride to raise funds for ‘Toys for Tots’ in Brunswick
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    NEWS10 ABC3 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group19 hours ago
    Suspects connected to homicide extradited to CT from Rensselaer
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Candidate for NY Assembly talks issues with News10
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    2024 SCARE-nectady haunted patrol coming Thursday
    NEWS10 ABC16 hours ago
    Capital Region drop-off sites for National Drug Take Back Day
    NEWS10 ABC21 hours ago
    Physical Therapy, Dwarfism Awareness Month
    NEWS10 ABC4 days ago
    Bronx man charged in connection to Madison Park shooting
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Dancing with the Capital Region Stars supports charities
    NEWS10 ABC4 days ago
    10/20/2024: Mostly Sunny and Warm
    NEWS10 ABC3 days ago
    Altamont Fairgrounds hosts Magic of Lights event
    NEWS10 ABC18 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Albany FD wins 8th annual CDTA Pink Bus Pull
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Albany Police investigating Clinton Avenue shooting
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    2024 Saratoga Wing Off winners announced
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    A Georgia teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty
    NEWS10 ABC18 hours ago
    Chatham Brewery honors Phish with new beer release
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Strand Theatre to host free Halloween movie night
    NEWS10 ABC22 hours ago
    Hannaford recalls frozen waffles over Listeria concerns
    NEWS10 ABC3 days ago
    10/22/2024: A couple more days of summer-like warmth
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    DEC: 2 rescues in Greene County only days apart
    NEWS10 ABC21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy