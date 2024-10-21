Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NEWS10 ABC

    Feds charge ex-Indian government employee in New York murder plot

    By Johan Sheridan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtAVy_0wFyiYlW00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — The Justice Department (DOJ) announced federal charges against Vikash Yadav, 39, a former Indian government employee, over a scheme to assassinate an American citizen living in New York City. You can read the charges below, after prosecutors unsealed allegations of murder-for-hire and money laundering in an indictment in the Southern District of New York on October 17.

    Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

    The feds issued an arrest warrant for Yadav, who’s based in India, on October 10. The FBI’s poster for Yadav said he “is wanted for allgedly directon a plot to assassinate a United States lawyer and political activist of Indian origin on United States soil.” The Associated Press identified the target as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun .

    According to the indictment, Yadav agreed to pay $100,000 (with a $15,000 cash advance up front) to kill Pannun, a U.S.-based Sikh separatist leader who criticized the Indian government. In May 2023, Yadav, a senior officer in India’s Cabinet Secretariat, allegedly recruited 53-year-old Nikhil Gupta, offering legal help in exchange.

    How much are you paying to heat your home this winter?

    “The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the U.S. for exercising their constitutionally protected rights [to free speech,]” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

    They conspired about two targets, including Pannun. Yadav allegedly had the target’s address, phone number, and other identifying information available. And after a related assassination in Canada, he pushed Gupta to take action. Gupta in turn contacted a hitman—who was really an undercover agent.

    Where does weed money go?

    If caught and convicted, Yadav could face up to 30 years in prison and asset forfeiture for the conspiracy. So could Gupta, who’s awaiting trial in federal custody since his arrest in and extradition from the Czech Republic back in June 2023.

    If you or someone you know has any information about Yadav, contact the FBI New York Field Office at (212) 384-1000 or submit a tip online . Take a look at the indictment below:

    Vikash-Yadav-Indictment Download Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 sentenced in SEFCU bank fraud conspiracy
    NEWS10 ABC9 hours ago
    Poughkeepsie man faces up to 30 years in prison after jury conviction for drug sales
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    A Georgia teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Albany man pleads guilty to 2023 gun, drug arrest
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Castleton 16-year-old charged with robbing handgun from other teen
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    NEWS10 ABC4 days ago
    Troy PD investigate human remains discovery at Burden Pond
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Autumn allergies lasting with warmer weather
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Skeletal remains found in Troy renew hope in missing person’s case from 2007
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Aries
    NEWS10 ABC23 hours ago
    Schenectady man accused of possessing stolen firearm
    NEWS10 ABC4 hours ago
    Principal performs egg dropping experiment from school roof
    NEWS10 ABC19 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Schenectady Police investigate Tuesday night stabbing
    NEWS10 ABC10 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy