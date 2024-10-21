2024 Capital Region general election voters guide

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The United States general election is set for Tuesday, November 5. The Capital Region will not only be voting for who they want to be President, but will be voting in several other local notable races, as well as one statewide ballot proposal.

To vote in the 2024 General Election, you must be registered to vote by October 26. You can either register online , mail-in your registration to your county’s board of elections (which must be received by October 26), or register in-person.

Early voting in New York takes place from October 26 to November 3. If you vote early, you cannot also vote on Election Day. You can vote at any early voting site in your county. Take a look at the maps below to find yours.

You can also vote by early mail ballot . You must request your early mail ballot online or in-person at your board of elections by October 26. You can return the ballot by mailing it to your county board of elections no later than November 5, bringing it to your board of elections by November 5 at 9 p.m., bringing it to an early voting site in your county between October 26 and November 3, or bringing it to your poll site on November 5 by 9 p.m.

If you want to vote by absentee ballot , you can request one on the Board of Elections website or in person at your county board of elections. The absentee ballot must be sent to your county board of elections by October 26 or delivered in person by November 4.

Where to vote by county

To find out where to go for voting on election day or to view sample ballots, you can visit your county’s Board of Elections website. Here is the list of websites for the Capital Region counties:

Ballot question

On all New York ballots will be Prop 1: Protection Against Unequal Treatment, which would change the New York Constitution to expand discrimination protections to more people. There has been both support and pushback against the proposition. Here’s what it’ll look like on the ballot:

This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy. A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution. A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

Key Capital Region races

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Election Day. NEWS10 will be bringing you full election coverage on November 5. You can find all the election results on the NEWS10 website .

Here are the races to be voted on throughout the Capital Region on November 5. Only certain races may appear on your ballot depending on where you live.

President

Kamala Harris (Democrat)

Donald Trump (Republican)

U.S. Senator for New York

Kirsten Gillibrand (Incumbent, Democrat)

Michael Sapraicone (Republican)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 19 (Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties, and part of Otsego and Ulster Counties)

District 20 (Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Saratoga Counties)

Paul Tonko (Incumbent, Democrat)

Kevin Waltz (Republican)

District 21 (Warren, Washington, Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Schoharie, Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Hamilton, Essex, and parts of Jefferson, Rensselaer, and Otsego Counties)

Elise Stefanik (Incumbent, Republican)

Paula Collins (Democrat)

New York State Assembly

District 102 (Greene and Schoharie, and parts of Delaware, Albany, Otsego and Ulster Counties)

Chris Tague (Incumbent, Republican)

Janet Tweed (Democrat)

District 106 (Parts of Columbia and Dutchess Counties)

Didi Barrett (Incumbent, Democrat)

Stephan Krakower (Republican)

District 107 (Parts of Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, and Washington Counties)

District 108 (Parts of Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties)

John McDonald (Incumbent, Democrat)

Running unopposed

District 109 (Parts of Albany County)

Gabriella Romero (Democrat)

Alicia Purdy (Republican)

District 110 (Parts of Albany and Schenectady Counties)

District 111 (Parts of Schenectady and Montgomery Counties)

Angelo Santabarbara (Incumbent, Democrat)

Joseph Mastroianni (Republican)

District 112 (Parts of Saratoga, Schenectady, and Fulton Counties)

District 113 (Parts of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties)

Carrie Woerner (Incumbent, Democrat)

Jeremy Messina (Republican)

District 114 (Warren County and parts of Fulton, Saratoga, Washington, and Essex Counties)

Matt Simpson (Incumbent, Republican)

Running unopposed

District 118 (Hamilton County and parts of Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer and Oneida Counties)

Robert Smullen (Incumbent, Republican)

Running unopposed

New York State Senate

District 41 (Greene and Columbia Counties and parts of Ulster and Dutchess)

Michelle Hinchey (Incumbent, Democrat)

Patrick Sheehan (Republican)

District 43 (Rensselaer County and parts of Washington and Albany Counties)

Jake Ashby (Incumbent, Republican)

Alvin Gamble (Democrat)

District 44 (Saratoga County, Niskayuna and the City of Schenectady)

District 45 (Warren, Essex, Clinton, Franklin, and St. Lawrence)

Dan Stec (Incumbent, Republican)

Running unopposed

District 46 (Montgomery County and parts of Albany and Schenectady Counties)

District 51 (Schoharie, Otsego, and Cortland Counties, and parts of Ulster, Tompkins, Herkimer, Chenango, Cayuga, and Delaware Counties)

Peter Oberacker (Incumbent, Republican)

Michele Frazier (Democrat)

Albany County District Attorney

Lee Kindlon (Democrat)

Ralph Ambrosio (Republican)

David Soares (Incumbent, Write-In)

Montgomery County Executive

