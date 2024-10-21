Tractor trailer crash on I-90 in Albany clears

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The westbound Exit 2 on-ramp near Fuller Road and Washington Avenue on I-90 in Albany has reopened after a crash. New York State Police said a modular home carried by a tractor trailer ended up in the roadway.

The on-ramp was closed for a couple hours as heavy-duty tows were used to clear the road. No injuries were reported in the accident, said police.

