    Tractor trailer crash on I-90 in Albany clears

    By Jackson Tollerton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bGxi_0wFurChL00

    ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The westbound Exit 2 on-ramp near Fuller Road and Washington Avenue on I-90 in Albany has reopened after a crash. New York State Police said a modular home carried by a tractor trailer ended up in the roadway.

    The on-ramp was closed for a couple hours as heavy-duty tows were used to clear the road. No injuries were reported in the accident, said police.

