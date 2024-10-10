Open in App
    NEWS10 ABC

    Crash on Route 67 in Amsterdam clears, lanes back open

    By Abbi Stanley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkNqJ_0w1c0qvO00

    AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to 511NY, there was a crash on Route 67 in Amsterdam that caused all lanes to close for a crash investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the road was closed from the Saratoga County Line to Waite Road, but that it has since reopened.

    Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker . You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

