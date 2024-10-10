Crash on Route 67 in Amsterdam clears, lanes back open

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to 511NY, there was a crash on Route 67 in Amsterdam that caused all lanes to close for a crash investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the road was closed from the Saratoga County Line to Waite Road, but that it has since reopened.

