Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NEWS10 ABC

    AlbanyMed submits corrective action plan to state

    By Carina Dominguez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LDZk_0vxtPqjL00

    ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Medical Center has submitted its plan to the state, on how the hospital will address alleged deficiencies in staffing. It’s in response to the recent Department of Health staffing report.

    NEWS10 talked to nurses about that report and has the latest on the labor dispute and their contract negotiations.

    Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

    Staffing at the hospital continues to be the crux of the ongoing contract negotiations and the topic of a DOH investigation that the hospital is formally responding to on Monday.

    AlbanyMed CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna addressed the DOH staffing report last Thursday. He said they had begun a dialogue to discuss the reports findings.

    “Many times, and this is my own lived, personal experience, those findings will be nullified once further investigation reveals that those issues had been mischaracterized or they don’t exist at all,” said McKenna.

    During that October 3 press conference he said the discrepancy report was being presented to the clinical staffing committee. October 7 was the deadline for the hospital to submit a response to the DOH outlining its corrective actions.

    “I think that we are presenting it to the staffing committee as is required. We are doing it exactly the way it’s supposed to be done. We are sharing it with them. It is collaborative,” said McKenna.

    However, a member of that committee, RN Jaimie Alaxanian, said they were presented with the hospital’s corrective plan and revised it minimally. She did not feel it was collaborative because they were presented with information they had no ability to fact check.

    “We had a half hour meeting today, just to sort of wrap it up because today is the deadline and they will be submitting something. But I don’t agree with the plan because we didn’t see the full report. You know the numbers he references to you guys, I didn’t see those numbers at all. So I don’t know. I just did not see the staffing report,” said Alaxanian.

    AlbanyMed management, nurses at odds over staffing

    In a statement an AlbanyMed spokesperson said: “We are submitting our response today. We met with our clinical staffing committee twice now. Our discussions were collaborative, and our response to the DOH incorporates the committee’s feedback.”

    Alaxanian said she wants the staffing issue corrected because they need to hire more nurses.

    “I want people to want to work there and want to be cared for there,” said Alaxanian. “It feels like we are trying to negotiate a contract and our issue with the contract is it’s not going to attract the nurses we need to care for the patients that we care for.”

    She did echo what McKenna said last week, that they are getting closer to negotiating a contract that works for all sides. The next contract negotiation meeting is scheduled for October 15.

    Read the latest from NEWS10:

    NEWS10 is the Capital Region’s local news leader!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Cherry
    1d ago
    That's bullcrap! These nurses should not have to fight for things like this. It should already have been taken care of by the employer.🤷‍♀️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    NEWS10 ABC5 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault charges
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Albany school zone cameras to start ticketing speeders
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Albany Med seeking legal action against CDPHP for breaches
    NEWS10 ABC20 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Teen carpenter raises money for Honor Flights
    NEWS10 ABC4 days ago
    Stenhouse snaps 65-race losing streak after late crash at Talladega scrambles playoff picture
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Glenville bridge struck again
    NEWS10 ABC14 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Schenectady Wing Walk winners announced
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Crash on Route 7 in Colonie clears
    NEWS10 ABC5 hours ago
    Capital Region restaurant inspections: September 30- October 4
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Dog attacks Albany officer during assault arrests
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton nears Florida
    NEWS10 ABC7 hours ago
    Albany Police investigate Orange Street stabbing
    NEWS10 ABC2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    RPI president appointed to semiconductor industry advisory committee
    NEWS10 ABC4 days ago
    The indigenous names of the Capital Region
    NEWS10 ABC23 hours ago
    Saratoga County Deputies mourn the loss of K-9 Jagger
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Troy man accused of possessing loaded illegal handgun
    NEWS10 ABC1 day ago
    Crash on I-787 in Albany clears
    NEWS10 ABC5 hours ago
    32 more firefighters dead of 9/11 illnesses, honored
    NEWS10 ABC20 hours ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy