    • NEWS10 ABC

    ‘The Way We Were’ Car Show returns to Ballston Spa Sunday

    By Cassie Abel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddXfZ_0vxefx8500

    BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )– “The Way We Were” Car Show is making its return to Ballston Spa for the 22nd year. Organized by the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association, the show is set for Sunday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street.

    Organizers are expecting hundreds of classic cars and trucks for the event. In addition to the cars, the show will also feature food and merchandise vendors, a kids’ zone with a bounce house and activities and live music. The event will finish with a trophy presentation.

    “We’re thrilled to see the car show return for its 22nd edition,” Christine Kernochan, Chairperson of the Car Show Committee said. “It’s an event that not only excites car lovers but also brings great energy to our downtown and supports local businesses. The car show is one of the BSBPA’s key fundraisers, and we’re looking forward to another unforgettable day.”

    Where to find Spirit Halloween in the Capital Region

    Cars can compete in a judged category and a non-judged category. The non-judged category is for those who want to come to the show and just display their car and enjoy the day. All other entries to the show will be judged on a 100-point scale, with 25 points being awarded in each of the following 4 categories: Exterior condition and cleanliness; Interior condition and cleanliness; Tires, wheels condition and cleanliness; and Engine and engine compartment cleanliness.

    For more information on the car show, visit the BSBPA’s website . If interested in participating in the event, you can register your car at the entrance of the show for $25 in cash.

