The name behind the Capital District tourism gnome

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )– You may have seen him on the directory boards at Crossgates Mall or at the latest ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new business. Herny Bellagmone, the Capital District Tourism Gnome, is a frequent traveler to all the hottest spots thanks to his “handler” Sam Meislin .

“I don’t like to be in front of the camera myself,” Meislin said. “So pictures of me are rare. But he’s the star. He gets to be the social media influencer, the Kardashian, who’s out there.”

After 20 years in the hotel industry, Meislin made it his mission to promote local tourism. He was born at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, and bolstering his hometown is a part of his passion.

“We are a vibrant community with lots of different food and museums and activities. And yet people think there’s nothing to do downtown Albany,” Meislin said. “And I’m trying to do my small part, pun intended, to kind of change people’s perceptions locally. So that we have a little bit more pride, and we can share that with the rest of the world.”

Meislin purchased Henry at Walmart in 2013, and he keeps the gnome in his car 24/7. He posts images of Henry visiting countless restaurants, local businesses, and tourist attractions on Facebook and Instagram. Whether on top of an elliptical machine or placed in a barbershop chair ready for a shave, Henry always seems to keep shades on and a pleasant demeanor.

“He’s just always happy and with his hands behind his back. He’s very contemplative. And very much thinking and taking in everything in his surroundings,” Meislin said. “And like me, he’s on the autism spectrum, and [the sunglasses] just help him feel safe.

Sam discovered he was on the autism spectrum as an adult and credits Henry with helping him through some difficult times.

“There have been periods of my life where I haven’t left my house for weeks or even a month,” Meislin said. “Now, I get out every day. I get to meet new people, I get interviewed on TV, and I feel more comfortable and safe having my buddy around.”

Meislin said Henery Bellagnome is the official ambassador of the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce. They are also members of the Guilderland and Bethlehem chambers and the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Community Business Association.

“I dream of a world where he can be truly everywhere. Have a version of Henry in Syracuse and Buffalo and Rochester because the entire state needs a gnome,” Meislin said.

