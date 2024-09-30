Open in App
    • NEWS10 ABC

    Pickleball Tournament in Bethlehem to support senior services

    By Abbi Stanley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7PMs_0vol1kqz00

    BETHLEHEM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Bethlehem Senior Projects is hosting its first-ever pickleball tournament to raise funds for senior services and transportation. It will be on Saturday, October 5 at Bethlehem’s newly constructed pickleball courts with games being played from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    More than 150 players will compete at the 10 brand-new pickleball courts at Elm Avenue Park. The funds will go directly toward purchasing a handicap-accessible van, funding social and educational programs for seniors, and reducing food insecurity for Bethlehem residents by supporting the local food pantry.

    The tournament has skill levels from novice to advanced so that everyone can get a shot at playing. Lessons are being offered from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 a person on a first-come, first-serve basis.

    The rain date for the event is October 6. Those who would like to register or become a sponsor for the tournament can sign up at the Bethlehem Senior Project website .

