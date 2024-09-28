APD: Search for gunpoint robbery suspects ongoing

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )– Police are investigating a Second Avenue gunpoint robbery that happened late Friday night. Police said there were no injuries reported at the time of the robbery.

Around 10:55 p.m., police responded to M and D Market. Store employees told law enforcement two people entered the store, and one was armed with what looked like a shotgun.

Police said the employees believed the suspects may have been juveniles. Additionally, the person who was armed pointed the weapon at an employee and demanded cash.

Law enforcement said the employee complied, and the two suspects fled the scene with the cash. Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call detectives at (518) 462-8039 or leave an anonymous tip through the Captial Region Crime Stoppers website.

Read the latest from NEWS10:

NEWS10 is the Capital Region’s local news leader!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.