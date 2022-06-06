ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best fitness accessories for Google Fit 2022

By Courtney Lynch
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

When you begin your search for the very best Google Fit accessories, you'll be met with tons of choices. After all, Google Fit is one of the best apps out there for tracking your fitness data. So whether you're keeping track of the food you eat, the calories you burn, or your fitness progress over time, there's no shortage of options to choose from.

Your search might be focused on finding the best Android smartwatch for health/fitness tracking. Other users might prefer more basic accessories. Whatever the case may be, we've got options for you.

The best fitness accessories for Google Fit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMuw0_0Fyn52rw00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Best fitness smartwatch

It might be new to the market, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent fitness smartwatch. This makes it one of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy. Considering that it runs on Wear OS 3, you'll enjoy a seamless experience from start to finish. Android users can't go wrong with this smartwatch, especially when using Google Fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LltmC_0Fyn52rw00

eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth

Tipping the scales

You can manually enter your weight into Google Fit, but this scale can do it for you. It also calculates more than weight. It can estimate your body fat and water percentages, as well as your muscle mass and other measurements. Since getting all that data is as easy as stepping on the scale, you get a more accurate picture of your health over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UrxW_0Fyn52rw00

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Another great watch

Mobvoi's latest release is one of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS offers 18 backlight color options. The battery will last for 72 hours in Smart mode, stretching to 45 days in Essential mode. It also has a MIL-STD-810G rating for maximum durability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmCjg_0Fyn52rw00

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Smart Wristband

Basic fitness band

Xiaomi makes low-cost gadgets that perform well, and the Mi Band 6 delivers on that promise. It can track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and more. It has a beautiful display and offers 14 days of battery life on a single charge. What's more, you can sync your data right into Google Fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ncssb_0Fyn52rw00

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Smartwatch

Stellar performance

If you're a Wear OS fan, but you've been waiting for better performance at a fair price, consider the TicWatch E3. You get a great set of perks, including GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and Google Pay. Plus, your workout data will go straight into Google Fit. This is another Wear OS watch that will upgrade to the new platform in early 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEyk4_0Fyn52rw00

Fossil Men's Gen 6 Smartwatch

Premium pick

One of the latest Wear OS watches to hit the market is the Fossil Gen 6. Not only will this watch work seamlessly with Google Fit, but it'll look good doing it. It also offers many smartwatch perks, including contactless payments with Google Pay and easy-to-use Google Assistant. This watch will upgrade to the new Wear OS platform in early 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWf03_0Fyn52rw00

Withings Body Cardio

More data

The Withings Body Cardio happens to be one of the most informative smart scales available on the market. It can measure the "regular" metrics such as your weight and trends, but the Body Cardio takes things a step further. With this smart scale, you'll also be able to measure things like your heart rate and even your vascular age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr0EY_0Fyn52rw00

Tribe Running Phone Holder Armband

Bring your phone

Perhaps you're not interested in buying a smartwatch. An armband is the best way to keep your phone in place during a workout. This one features a reflective strip, so you remain visible in the dark. It will fit all the latest phones with screens between 4 and 7 inches. Finally, there's a small pocket for your keys, debit card, or other small accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06usLq_0Fyn52rw00

TREBLAB Z2

Affordable listening

Some people can't get into the zone without the right playlist. If you're not ready to drop hundreds of dollars on premium wireless headphones, consider more affordable options such as the TREBLAB Z2. These headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and are equipped with IPX4 water resistance. They provide great performance, and you won't beat the low price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kAQ0_0Fyn52rw00

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Play some tunes

If you're like most athletes, you need some tunes to keep you moving. Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds will do just that. These are wireless earbuds, so you don't have a cord running down your back. Instead, pop them back in their charging case at the end of your workout, so the earbuds themselves should always have juice. The IPX4 rating means they can withstand some water splashes and dust, but proceed with caution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413Nmu_0Fyn52rw00

AINOPE 36W Fast Car Charger

Keep it charged

While this Google Fit accessory isn't so much for your workout, it is for immediately before and after. You won't be doing much fitness tracking if your watch is dead. Worse yet, you won't be able to listen to music with dead Bluetooth headphones. You can charge up your gadgets before and after a long workout with this charger from AINOPE. You even get dual charging ports for double the power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMlF1_0Fyn52rw00

Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger

Compact power

Again, dead electronics are of no use to you. But, if you're planning to run a mega marathon, this portable battery is perfect for bringing along with you. It's compact, so it can easily fit inside your pocket or running belt. While it may not offer the fastest charging speeds out there, it'll be more than enough to keep you and your gadgets going throughout the run.

Time to get fit

Tracking key aspects of your health and fitness doesn't have to be difficult. What's more, you can make this task easier with the right tools. Between a fitness smartwatch , a smart scale, and a good old-fashioned tape measure, you'll be well on your way to monitoring your progress with Google Fit. If you're a beginner and a smartwatch is too big of a commitment right out of the gate, you might want to start with a basic fitness tracker instead.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is our new favorite Wear OS watch for many reasons. First, you get a wide array of useful features, including onboard GPS, NFC payments, heart-rate monitoring, and optional LTE connectivity. If your battery dies during a workout or as soon as you arrive at the gym, you can count on the ANKER PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger to bring it back to life in no time. No matter what your workout routine looks like, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly one of the best Google Fit accessories out there.

If you're leaning toward a fitness tracker and want to save some serious bucks, you should consider the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Smart Wristband . It's light, compact, and affordable. Most importantly, it offers the health and fitness tracking features for a great tracking experience, including 30 sport modes, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. This is an ideal option for beginners who want to learn how to swim before jumping into the deep end.

It's worth noting that these are just a few of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy that make it a breeze to track your progress. As we mentioned earlier, Google Fit is one of the most popular fitness apps , and when you pair it with the right accessories, you'll be able to track every detail that matters to you.

Tom Westrick contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

A new era in ownership of a non-latest model Samsung tablet?

My Tab S7 rebooted overnight for some reason. I decided to go into the update section to see if it had done an update, it hadn't but I decided to check and was SHOCKED to see the JUNE update! That's right - the non-current model of Samsung TABLET has gotten an update as soon as it was released by Google...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness Tracker#Wireless Headphones#Google Fit 2022#Anker Smart Scale P1#Bluetooth Tipping#Ultra
Android Central

How to use Google Photos Real Tone filters

Google's Real Tone technology helps boost representation by showing more natural-looking skin tones in images. Now, this technology is available in Google Photos through a series of filters. This how-to will show you where to find them and how to use them.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best OnePlus 9 Cases 2022

If you're planning to grab that beautiful new OnePlus 9, your first stop after preordering needs to be picking up a case so that you don't drop it and shatter it the moment you leave home. Thankfully, the selection of cases for the OnePlus 9 is better than recent years, so you have more selection — especially among name-brand cases.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

449
Followers
415
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy