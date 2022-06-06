Best fitness accessories for Google Fit 2022

When you begin your search for the very best Google Fit accessories, you'll be met with tons of choices. After all, Google Fit is one of the best apps out there for tracking your fitness data. So whether you're keeping track of the food you eat, the calories you burn, or your fitness progress over time, there's no shortage of options to choose from.

Your search might be focused on finding the best Android smartwatch for health/fitness tracking. Other users might prefer more basic accessories. Whatever the case may be, we've got options for you.

The best fitness accessories for Google Fit

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Best fitness smartwatch

It might be new to the market, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent fitness smartwatch. This makes it one of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy. Considering that it runs on Wear OS 3, you'll enjoy a seamless experience from start to finish. Android users can't go wrong with this smartwatch, especially when using Google Fit.

eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth

Tipping the scales

You can manually enter your weight into Google Fit, but this scale can do it for you. It also calculates more than weight. It can estimate your body fat and water percentages, as well as your muscle mass and other measurements. Since getting all that data is as easy as stepping on the scale, you get a more accurate picture of your health over time.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Another great watch

Mobvoi's latest release is one of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS offers 18 backlight color options. The battery will last for 72 hours in Smart mode, stretching to 45 days in Essential mode. It also has a MIL-STD-810G rating for maximum durability.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Smart Wristband

Basic fitness band

Xiaomi makes low-cost gadgets that perform well, and the Mi Band 6 delivers on that promise. It can track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and more. It has a beautiful display and offers 14 days of battery life on a single charge. What's more, you can sync your data right into Google Fit.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Smartwatch

Stellar performance

If you're a Wear OS fan, but you've been waiting for better performance at a fair price, consider the TicWatch E3. You get a great set of perks, including GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and Google Pay. Plus, your workout data will go straight into Google Fit. This is another Wear OS watch that will upgrade to the new platform in early 2022.

Fossil Men's Gen 6 Smartwatch

Premium pick

One of the latest Wear OS watches to hit the market is the Fossil Gen 6. Not only will this watch work seamlessly with Google Fit, but it'll look good doing it. It also offers many smartwatch perks, including contactless payments with Google Pay and easy-to-use Google Assistant. This watch will upgrade to the new Wear OS platform in early 2022.

Withings Body Cardio

More data

The Withings Body Cardio happens to be one of the most informative smart scales available on the market. It can measure the "regular" metrics such as your weight and trends, but the Body Cardio takes things a step further. With this smart scale, you'll also be able to measure things like your heart rate and even your vascular age.

Tribe Running Phone Holder Armband

Bring your phone

Perhaps you're not interested in buying a smartwatch. An armband is the best way to keep your phone in place during a workout. This one features a reflective strip, so you remain visible in the dark. It will fit all the latest phones with screens between 4 and 7 inches. Finally, there's a small pocket for your keys, debit card, or other small accessories.

TREBLAB Z2

Affordable listening

Some people can't get into the zone without the right playlist. If you're not ready to drop hundreds of dollars on premium wireless headphones, consider more affordable options such as the TREBLAB Z2. These headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and are equipped with IPX4 water resistance. They provide great performance, and you won't beat the low price tag.

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Play some tunes

If you're like most athletes, you need some tunes to keep you moving. Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds will do just that. These are wireless earbuds, so you don't have a cord running down your back. Instead, pop them back in their charging case at the end of your workout, so the earbuds themselves should always have juice. The IPX4 rating means they can withstand some water splashes and dust, but proceed with caution.

AINOPE 36W Fast Car Charger

Keep it charged

While this Google Fit accessory isn't so much for your workout, it is for immediately before and after. You won't be doing much fitness tracking if your watch is dead. Worse yet, you won't be able to listen to music with dead Bluetooth headphones. You can charge up your gadgets before and after a long workout with this charger from AINOPE. You even get dual charging ports for double the power.

Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger

Compact power

Again, dead electronics are of no use to you. But, if you're planning to run a mega marathon, this portable battery is perfect for bringing along with you. It's compact, so it can easily fit inside your pocket or running belt. While it may not offer the fastest charging speeds out there, it'll be more than enough to keep you and your gadgets going throughout the run.

Time to get fit

Tracking key aspects of your health and fitness doesn't have to be difficult. What's more, you can make this task easier with the right tools. Between a fitness smartwatch , a smart scale, and a good old-fashioned tape measure, you'll be well on your way to monitoring your progress with Google Fit. If you're a beginner and a smartwatch is too big of a commitment right out of the gate, you might want to start with a basic fitness tracker instead.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is our new favorite Wear OS watch for many reasons. First, you get a wide array of useful features, including onboard GPS, NFC payments, heart-rate monitoring, and optional LTE connectivity. If your battery dies during a workout or as soon as you arrive at the gym, you can count on the ANKER PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger to bring it back to life in no time. No matter what your workout routine looks like, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly one of the best Google Fit accessories out there.

If you're leaning toward a fitness tracker and want to save some serious bucks, you should consider the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Smart Wristband . It's light, compact, and affordable. Most importantly, it offers the health and fitness tracking features for a great tracking experience, including 30 sport modes, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. This is an ideal option for beginners who want to learn how to swim before jumping into the deep end.

It's worth noting that these are just a few of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy that make it a breeze to track your progress. As we mentioned earlier, Google Fit is one of the most popular fitness apps , and when you pair it with the right accessories, you'll be able to track every detail that matters to you.

Tom Westrick contributed to an earlier version of this article.