Grumman Ag-Cat Crop Duster Plans
Designed in 1955, the Grumman Ag Cat was the first purpose built Agriculture plane offered by a major aircraft manufacturer. The first G-164 Ag Cat flew on May 27, 1957. Over the years, the rights to production have been changed hands several times with the production of Ag Cat’s totaling 2,455 airplanes from 1959 to 1995. During that time the airplane was fitted with several piston engine types, and ultimately upgraded to the PT-6A, 750 horse power Turbo Prop configuration. The turbo powered Ag Cat has a 42’ 4 1/4” wingspan, is 27’ 7 1/4” long and a gross flying weight of 2,020 lb. The Ag Cat has a maximum speed of 157 MPH, cruises at 130 MPH, and a stall speed of 64 MPH.www.modelairplanenews.com
